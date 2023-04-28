Eagan July 4th Funfest seeks candidates

The Eagan July 4th Funfest is excited to announce the continuation of the Ambassador Scholarship Program and are seeking candidates for the 2023-2024 year. The current ambassadors shown are Maryn Fouts (left), Natalia Wallace, Ashley Molina and Saniyah Steber. 

 Submitted photo

Join the candidate information session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Eagan Community Center.

