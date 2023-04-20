Fundraiser supports Open Door Pantry
The goal is to fight local hunger and Empty Bowls fundraiser will be asking the public to come together and share a meal at the 14th annual event.
The public is welcome to attend or give to the Open Door Empty Bowls Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan.
The community’s heartbeat is at the center of the Empty Bowls fundraiser, according to Lisa Wendt, events and community engagement lead with The Open Door in Eagan, a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to healthy food.
Wendt, who works as a staff member, leads the quarterly fundraiser events that include the Superbagging event at local grocery stores, the 5K run in August and the October fall fundraiser. She has found reward and personal fulfillment in being involved with the nonprofit since September of 2021.
“I have been a volunteer on and off for almost eight years,” Wendt said. “From a community standpoint, it is how I started initially with volunteering because I wanted to get the message that people have empty bowls every day and we all need something to eat,” she said.
Wendt said she understands that hunger is real and it is local. It affects children and families who make homes in cities all across Dakota County.
A bowl of soup is a reminder that the humble meal may be all that some people eat in a day.
Last year the fundraiser added two activities for guests to take part and give back. Guests can help with the Garden to Table program and pick out seeds they wish to plant and scoop up some dirt and plant the seeds into small paper cuts and watch it grow.
“They can grow it in their own garden,” Wendy said. The Open Table has 13 gardens across the cities that feed families with fresh produce harvested by volunteers from The Open Door.
Fresh produce is shared with the clients at The Open Door. “We have giving gardens where the food is grown by us or given to us,” Wendt said. “We also teach clients how to grow their own food and we give them seeds and plants,” Wendt said.
Guests who attend the Empty Bowls fundraiser event can pack out five or six donated snacks and put them together for the Mobile Lunch Box Program. “We hand these out to children who live in low-income neighborhoods in the summer,” Wendt added.
Last year 600 guests who supported the Empty Bowls event, and this year volunteers are gearing up for strong attendance.
Wendt, who said she grew up in a small town in southern Minnesota, said she loves working alongside other volunteers with a similar mindset who are caring about the community. She said this event is like a potluck or ice cream social she recalls loving as a girl.
“I look forward to it and hanging out there is a real sense of community,” Wendt said.
“We are in this gymnasium passing bread with others and we can sit down at a table and it is a real cozy event and there is just a sense of community and we are bringing many different entities together.”
“You can sit and chat with the person next to you and that sense of community and communication is there that gets lost nowadays at virtual events,” Wendt added.
The Empty Bowls event would not take place without about 70 volunteers who give back their time to help at the stations, serve the soup, set up and take down, clean the kitchen, or help out with registration and at the coffee and beverage stations.
Through its collective programs, The Open Door serves more than 14,000 Dakota County residents each month and distributes nearly three million pounds of food annually and 70% of the food is fresh or considered perishable. Clients can access healthy food choices through a fixed-site food pantry in Eagan, multiple Mobile Pantry sites, the Mobile Lunchbox program and the Garden to Table program.
“We are thrilled to partner with Faithful Shepherd Catholic School for a wonderful afternoon of food, fun, and fundraising to fight local hunger in Dakota County,” Wendt said.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser offers warm soup donated by local restraurants and served in handmade, beautiful pottery bowls that guests can take home. For a suggested $30 donation or $15 for children, guests can enjoy a meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants, and leave with an empty, hand-crafted bowl as a reminder of those who are hungry in our community. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the event day.
Wendt said if someone cannot stay for the event but still want to enjoy great soup for a great cause, they can take part in the carryout. The public can drop and pick out a bowl, select soup and take home lunch while supporting The Open Door and hunger relief.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser is made possible by presenting sponsor Genisys Credit Union, and in-kind sponsors, Barley + Vine Kitchen and Bar, Valley Natural Foods, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Andiamo Italian Ristorante, Great Harvest Bread Co., Union 32 Craft House, Famfare Kitchen, Mallards Restaurant and Lounge, Lakeville Brewing, Eagan Arms Public House Trail Stop Tavern, Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, Jensen’s Food & Cocktails, Post Consumer Brands, Qdoba, Costco, Eagan Art House and Color Me Mine.
Today with higher grocery prices and housing costs, the demand is growing, and it is a challenge to keep up with the demand of families who need help with groceries to make ends meet, Wendt said.
“We want to get the message out that locally we are really doing our best to serve those in Dakota County and we do the best we can and that we appreciate all the donated food and that the donated money goes a long way, too,” Wendt said, adding “the money goes even farther since we have distribution at the senior centers and low-income housing areas.”
To buy tickets for Empty Bowls, visit theopendoorpantry.org/empty-bowls/ or contact Lisa Wendt at lisa.wendt@theopendoorpantry.org.
To learn more about The Open Door and view our other community events visit www.theopendoorpantry.org.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
