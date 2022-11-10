Water bottle could be holiday gift of better sleep
A new Eagan-based company, REMastered Sleep, has invented a water bottle that it says helps people silence their snoring and obtain better sleep.
“The water bottle makes you exercise certain muscles in your tongue and mouth while drinking from it,” said company founder Anders Olmanson who launched the startup company REMastered Sleep.
November is National Sleep Comfort Month and REMastered Sleep says it’s a great time to talk about its water bottle that combats snoring and sleep apnea.
Users drink from their water bottle once a day to exercise the mouth and tongue muscles to correct a person’s posture as they sleep.
The company took part in a sleep study with the Mayo Clinic that focused on obstructive sleep apnea, Olmanson said.
Two user studies found that 93% of people reported improvements with snoring and 34% reported improvements in tiredness after using the water bottle.
Since launching the REMastered Sleep water bottle last year, the company has seen 25% of its sales attributed to healthcare professionals, which has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of sales, Olmanson said.
“We launched our product in December of 2020, and we have sold more than 10,000 units so far, and over a quarter of those were sold to healthcare professional who have implemented those into their practices,” Olmanson said.
REMastered Sleep was recently awarded a $293,000 grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institute of Health. The grant will fund research and development along with a feasibility study with the Mayo Clinic for its water bottle with obstructive sleep apnea patients.
Olmanson, 30, said he is very passionate about sleep.
Born and raised in Eagan, Olmanson, who holds a biomechanical engineering and master’s degree, attended the University of Minnesota and worked for Medtronic for four years.
“I traveled the world studying health care and health problems in Asia and Africa before I started my company in Eagan, and I volunteered at a hospital in Africa for a month as a biomedical engineer,” Olmanson said.
He invented the water bottle when he was part of a technical leadership team at the University of Minnesota sleep clinics.
Many families beg for solutions to snoring that can disrupt sleep with partners or family members, he explained, adding some prefer not to use a CPAP sleep device that can be uncomfortable.
Olmanson said nearly half of Americans snore on occasion and a quarter snore regularly. Many are not getting enough oxygen and may wake up at night while sleeping.
The water bottle is like natural therapy. It’s most effective when users can drink one or two bottles of water each day.
“We saw it helped in our initial results where people said they had a greater energy level and were overall feeling better and more well rested,” Olmanson said.
“You know what they say ‘happy wife, happy life’ even though women snore as well,” Olmanson said.
“This is a healthy alternative instead of wearing something to bed and it can improve airway health during the day so users are more productive during the day and more present,” he added.
Olmanson said he thinks the product has promise.
“I am expecting that we will be growing very fast, and this is beginning for this getting out there and we are excited at what the future holds,” Olmanson said.
The company has a small remote team, which includes inside sales representative Molly Isham from Lakeville, that works across Minnesota.
The team at REMastered Sleep will apply to be on the TV show “Shark Tank.” Olmanson said the company is building up its sales numbers but is excited to expose its water bottle to a large TV viewing audience.
“We are very proud of what we have created because it is more than just a water bottle and it’s the stories we hear from people improve from their lives and their spouse’s life,” he said.
More information about the water bottle is atremasteredsleep.com.
