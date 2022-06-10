All in One accounting firm earns award
Eagan CEO Heide Olson will receive an award for Women Business Owner of the Year from Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.
Olson, 52, founder and owner of All in One Accounting firm in Eagan, will be honored by the NAWBO at the 2022 Achieve! Award ceremony held June 14.
Women make up about 42% of all businesses and NAWBO-Minnesota is one of the largest chapters in the country that works to shake up the status quo in support of women-owned businesses.
Olson won the honor for exhibiting excellence in leading a thriving business. The Woman Business Owner of the Year is given to a NAWBO member who owns 51% or more of a company and has substantial responsibility to lead and operate a business which has grown exponentially over eight years or more.
In an interview, Olson said she is passionate about the desire to make people’s lives better since her clients are mostly small business owners and many are women.
The All in Once accounting firm works with clients by exhibiting its core values.
Olson said: “Our core values are commitment, foresight, relationships, tenacity and teamwork, and our purpose is to help our nonprofits go from financial chaos to business clarity and beyond, and that is what we are really good at – creating a whole system for people to get to success.”
“I am very blessed and I love every day and I passionately serve our team and clients,” Olson said.
She makes a home in Eagan with her husband Tarryl, who runs Olson Property Management. They have four children Samantha, 34, Lillian, 19, Katherine, 17, and their 14-year-old son Tarryl, along with two grandsons, Logan, 4, and 10-year-old Jonah.
All in One Accounting firm in Eagan just moved into a new location at 1715 Yankee Doodle Road. The business office expanded its space from 3,000 to 11,00 square feet to accommodate the business growth and staff.
All in One Accounting was founded in 2004 as a tax and audit firm that specializes in non-profit and works with non-profit leaders. Today the firm works to be constantly changing and evolving to become a progressive organization.
Olson said each year she talked with owners who came in to get their taxes done and she realized the accounting was a mess, and she helped them clean it up and showed them how to do the internal accounting.
“I said I can fix that and I helped them be successful and to create a secured, tiered financial approach,” Olson said. “Most entrepreneurs do not go to school for accounting and don’t have a background and they have to deal with it and do not find joy in, so if we can relieve that burden and they are free to make great decisions and they can focus on what they love,” Olson said.
By helping clients, Olson said “We have happier teams and happier communities.”
She grew up in Granite Falls and she learned a solid work ethic as a young person who walked beans in the fields. Her extended family of aunts and uncles owned a metal shop, a body shop and a towing company, along with a family-owned country club, and chiropractor office.
I was surrounded by entrepreneurs and I was a numbers person,” she said.
She started her company in the basement of her home and today the company employs about 85 staff who are mostly full-time, she said. All are learning how to balance work and home life, she said.
“We have an all-female leadership team and so we get what it means to raise families, dog, and I know that family always comes first,” she said.
“It is important for people to have autonomy where they can learn and they can gain a skill set and have challenging work that they find meaningful and that gives them purpose and helps them be happy, successful and find joy and focus on a passion,” Olson said.
“I have an amazing team and I enjoy working with talented and dedicated people who really want to make a difference in the world,” Olson said.
The award criteria states Olson is an entrepreneur who excels at strategy, operations, finance, problem solving, overcoming adversity and gives back to her community.
The press release states Olson is all about business excellence and the award recognizes her extraordinary leadership, the growth of her company and outcomes of notable success over the years in business.
“She has persevered through challenges to move her company forward, and she is adept at building alliances and partnerships that strengthen her business,” the press release states.
“I was surprised that Heide had not already won this award as she is a veteran woman business owner who has received numerous other awards in the past,” said Mary Nutting, the owner and CEO of CorTalent.
Olson received the Established Woman Business Owner of the Year award in 2018.
“Since then she has nearly tripled the revenue of All In One Accounting,” Nutting said.
Olson earned other honors as a business owner when she was named a Top Woman in Finance by Finance & Commerce in 2021. She was one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Women in Business honorees in 2022.
