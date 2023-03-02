Eagan author Jack Lauber decided why not take a stab at writing a murder mystery during the first pandemic wave.
As a self-described foodie and voracious reader of fiction, he admits writing became an interesting diversion during the time of social distancing. Then writing his first novel became much more.
Lauber, who goes by the pen name John Louis Lauber, wrote his first murder mystery “Table for One: The Standard.” This novel will be part of a Jacques Rousseau series.
“It’s the story of a world-class, Michelin-starred chef who owns a highly successful restaurant operation in Chicago … and he’s a serial killer. … It’s a fascinating story in that Rousseau dispatches only truly evil people who have brought nothing but cruel misery to others,” he said.
After he wrote a few chapters, he was able to garner honest feedback from an editor friend in Austin, Texas.
“She read it and she couldn’t put it down, so I knew I had something of value and she was right,” Lauber said.
His friend told him the story flow was easy to read and the characters were well developed, along with supportive characters.
“She said the dialogue was great, snappy and attention getting,” he added.
“My character is the product of a cruel upbringing and a father who is so abusive, and he is protecting those closest to him with disturbing methods,” he said. “I tried to make the kill scenes as realistic as possible without venturing into the true offensive.”
Lauber, 59, is a former Twin Cities television anchor and news reporter. He developed the skills of writing and reporting and doing solid research, he said.
“I have always known how to write, but being able to unlock and really truly finding that creative kernel in the brain that makes for good stories, you have to research and you have to apply the work ethic and work like a manic,” Lauber said. “It is a fun endeavor, writing every day and I hope I can make a living at it.”
Lauber said feedback from readers has been overwhelmingly positive with no negative comments.
This author became a food sales entrepreneur when he embarked on a side hustle business in 2012. He sold smoked salmon to restaurants and customers at farmers markets.
“It was very successful and was a retail, profit-making machine,” he said.
Lauber is a former restaurant kitchen line cook. “I am a demon in the kitchen,” Lauber said.
Lauber started cooking when he was 8. He said he loved spending time hanging out in the kitchen with his mom and aunt cooking, baking and canning.
“Every year in August was canning season, and when my siblings and cousins were out playing baseball, I was in the kitchen canning tomatoes,” he said.
He said writing fiction has been a rewarding, surprising journey. He said he likes the process of being creative and copy editing, saying he devotes three to four hours a day to writing.
“I write every day, always in the morning, and I like to read over what I have written, and after dinner I assemble my thoughts and pursue the next day,” he said.
Lauber decided to self-publish his first novel in January 2023. He is advertising the murder mystery via social media, and Amazon.
When Lauber was in college, he said a professor compared his writing to Ernest Hemingway due to its flow and economy of words, he said.
“I end each chapter with a cliffhanger because I am wanting the reader to want to read more,” Lauber said.
Lauber is writing the sequel “Table for One: The Dying Season” slated to be published in June or July. The third in the series is already storyboarded and scheduled for publication by Christmas 2023.
Book sales are doing well, Lauber said, and the trade-sized, paperback can be ordered for Kindle and Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/TABLE-ONE-John-Louis-Lauber/dp/B0BSWR338L.
“This is for anybody who likes a good murder mystery and the hook here is the foodie angle. This is not just about a guy making a meal that will be served, it is a murder mystery with great suspense set in the world of food, wine and fine dining and it is as realistic as hell.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
