Eagan author and media personality Alan Miller has written a political murder mystery novel: “Holding Court: A Kidnapping Threatens to Derail a Historic Supreme Court Decision” available for sale on Amazon.
Alan Miller began working on the novel a decade ago, but focused on it the last two years to finish it. He is working on notes for his second novel, with the idea that the publisher thought could be a trilogy.
“I always wanted to tell the story and I had a bucket list that I wanted to get a novel published,” Miller said, who sits near Katie, an 11-year-old springer spaniel rescue dog who sits at his feet under his desk while he writes in his home office.
Eagan author Alan Miller spent a lot of time in research for the novel, including traveling to the cities visited in the book that included a tour of the US. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. “Several years ago I said the next big battle is going to be about water and water rights,” Miller said. Little did he know back then it would timely considering there have been water issues in Michigan, Mississippi, and the Southwest.
The novel’s plot unravels the story of a daylight kidnapping of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and prevents him from being the deciding vote in a monumental environmental issues case. This is designed to usher in a spine-tingling and bizarre set of events that leads all the way to the White House, Miller said.
“The court is compromised, a court official is mysteriously murdered, a DNA mix-up results in the wrong man being charged in a triple murder,” Miller said. The scene shifts among four states to lay out an action-packed adventure story that includes drones, illegal surveillance and eavesdropping, high-tech weaponry, spying, a ransom and a cast iron frying pan that becomes a weapon."
Eagan author Alan Miller, an award-winning writer and media personality, is founder of Access to Democracy broadcast on Eagan TV as a program co-produced by Miller and his wife that is hosted by Steve Francisco. With a background in journalism and law, Miller has worked as a professor at colleges, universities and law schools, and has been published nationally and internationally.
Eagan author and media personality Alan Miller has written a political murder mystery novel: “Holding Court: A Kidnapping Threatens to Derail a Historic Supreme Court Decision” available for sale on Amazon.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Alan Miller began working on the novel a decade ago, but focused on it the last two years to finish it. He is working on notes for his second novel, with the idea that the publisher thought could be a trilogy.
“I always wanted to tell the story and I had a bucket list that I wanted to get a novel published,” Miller said, who sits near Katie, an 11-year-old springer spaniel rescue dog who sits at his feet under his desk while he writes in his home office.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Eagan author Alan Miller spent a lot of time in research for the novel, including traveling to the cities visited in the book that included a tour of the US. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. “Several years ago I said the next big battle is going to be about water and water rights,” Miller said. Little did he know back then it would timely considering there have been water issues in Michigan, Mississippi, and the Southwest.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
The novel’s plot unravels the story of a daylight kidnapping of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and prevents him from being the deciding vote in a monumental environmental issues case. This is designed to usher in a spine-tingling and bizarre set of events that leads all the way to the White House, Miller said.
“The court is compromised, a court official is mysteriously murdered, a DNA mix-up results in the wrong man being charged in a triple murder,” Miller said. The scene shifts among four states to lay out an action-packed adventure story that includes drones, illegal surveillance and eavesdropping, high-tech weaponry, spying, a ransom and a cast iron frying pan that becomes a weapon."
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Eagan author Alan Miller, an award-winning writer and media personality, is founder of Access to Democracy broadcast on Eagan TV as a program co-produced by Miller and his wife that is hosted by Steve Francisco. With a background in journalism and law, Miller has worked as a professor at colleges, universities and law schools, and has been published nationally and internationally.
Alan Miller said he is thrilled his newly-published political, literary, mystery novel “Holding Court: A Kidnapping Threatens to Derail a Historic Supreme Court Decision” is available for on Amazon.
Miller, 88, who lives in Eagan with his wife, Sharon, and their rescue dog, Katie, an 11-year-old springer spaniel who sat at Miller’s feet under his desk while he fleshed out a book he has been contemplating for a decade. His novel was released this month by Minnesota publisher Calmuet Editions.
Miller, an award-winning writer and media personality, is founder of Access to Democracy show on Eagan TV. The program, co-produced by Miller and his wife, is hosted by Steve Francisco.
With a background in journalism and law, Miller has worked as a professor at colleges, universities and law schools, and has been published nationally and internationally.
The novel’s plot unravels the story of a daylight kidnapping of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and prevents him from being the deciding vote in a monumental environmental issues case. This is designed to usher in a spine-tingling and bizarre set of events that leads all the way to the White House, Miller said.
“The court is compromised, a court official is mysteriously murdered, a DNA mix-up results in the wrong man being charged in a triple murder,” Miller said. The scene shifts among four states to lay out an action-packed adventure story that includes drones, illegal surveillance and eavesdropping, high-tech weaponry, spying, a ransom and a cast iron frying pan that becomes a weapon, Miller said.
The book’s two protagonists are a young reporter and graduate from Syracuse law school. The two lead readers through a dizzying series of events that end up in Washington D.C. while the kidnap victim lies in a coma with suspects everywhere, Miller said.
“It’s all topped off with an incredible surprise ending,” he added.
Miller began working on the novel a decade ago, but focused on it the last two years to finish it. He is working on notes for his second novel, with the idea that the publisher thought it could be a trilogy.
“I always wanted to tell the story and I had a bucket list that I wanted to get a novel published,” Miller said.
When asked who would enjoy reading his new novel, Miller said “It is just for about anyone.”
Miller spent a lot of time in research for the novel, including traveling to the cities visited in the book. This included a tour of the US. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
“Several years ago I said the next big battle is going to be about water and water rights,” Miller said. Little did he know back then it would timely considering there have been water issues in Michigan, Mississippi, and the Southwest.
“I wanted realism in my book and, yes, there are murders in here like there are in political thrillers,” Miller said.
When asked about his favorite part, Miller said “One of the them is the marriage vows that are at the very end of the book, and that is because they are the same vows that Sharon and I exchanged a year ago because they are meaningful for us and I wrote it and had intended them for the book.”
Miller and his wife have been married for 26 years and decided to renew their wedding vows last year. He knew his wife had to sign off on their inclusion.
“Sharon is the first reader and if she sees something she doesn’t like or doesn’t make sense, she tells me about it,” he said.
Contented to read many positive online reviews, Miller is anxiously awaiting formal book reviews.
“Several suggested the book could become a movie, and I do have a friend who works in Hollywood who is pursuing that possibility and that is far out of my hands,” he said.
Miller said he’s pleased to have received a book review from the longtime, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson who said: “Alan Miller has written a thrilling political murder mystery centered on that important, but secretive institution, the Supreme Court. It is a compelling story told through the eyes of smart and talented characters a reader comes to really like. Miller educates his readers as he takes them into the inner sanctums of the Court and the minds of its justices.”
Miller said he is fortunate to have received endorsements from best-selling authors Brian Freeman, David Housewright and Shawn Otto.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.