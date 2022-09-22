Alan Miller said he is thrilled his newly-published political, literary, mystery novel “Holding Court: A Kidnapping Threatens to Derail a Historic Supreme Court Decision” is available for on Amazon.

Miller, 88, who lives in Eagan with his wife, Sharon, and their rescue dog, Katie, an 11-year-old springer spaniel who sat at Miller’s feet under his desk while he fleshed out a book he has been contemplating for a decade. His novel was released this month by Minnesota publisher Calmuet Editions.

