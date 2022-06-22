Public invited to weave yarn in
community art project
Artists and all who appreciate art will be in their element this weekend at the two-day Eagan Art Festival hosted on the Festival Grounds near the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway.
The 28th annual festival will showcase more than 100 artists and vendors who will display and sell art from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
The festival offers free admission along with an information booth to introduce guests to the lineup of artists.
Art Works Executive Director Wanda Borman “We are focused on what community art brings and what I love about this project is that when the community comes together to share stories with the art and the community can weave it, and then we connect together, we tell stories and then we understand one another better so it is another way to connect in the community.”
The 2022 festival theme is Texture Garden.
“For the first time since 2019, organizers will bring back a hands-on Community Art Project led by professional teaching artists, Arnée Martin and Angie Courchaine,” Borman said.
These artists were selected from a pool of community members with different project proposals. Both showed excitement and enthusiasm to be able to engage with festival goers to create a soft sculpture that will be a texture garden piece.
This texture garden project, first developed for the Art Shanty Exhibition, will offer a venue for the community and visitors to bring their own yard or use provided yard threads to weave an interesting art piece. This community art project will be on display Sept. 17, at Art Works in Eagan.
The Art Works board and many volunteers have been dedicating months of planning to be bring the best art and entertainment to this venue that draws thousands each year into Eagan and the south metro.
Besides diverse art on display and for sale, organizers hope the musical entertainment will add a fun summer ambience to the art festival where thousands show up each year.
The live bands that will perform include Sawyers Dream, Skippin’ Stones, Paula Lammers and Retro Soul featuring Big Mike and the Westside Horns.
“All four entertainment groups are very good,” Borman said.
We are planning to have four mystery artist demonstrations, and we won’t announce the arts and booth numbers until the day of and we want this to be a fun feature that is new, and we have not done that before,” she said.
The 4 Mystery Artists Demonstration will be in the morning and afternoon on both festival days.
To compliment the art and music backdrop, the festival is known to bring in all kinds of flavorful sweet and savory foods. This year organizers wanted to bring in more food offerings for guests to enjoy and to support local small business, Borman said.
The venue will offer nine different food vendors. The new food vendors this year will be Muddy Tiger Indian Street Food, Mee Ma’s Coffee, and Sno-Dryft shaved ice, along with returning favorites food trucks Tibetan Momos, Blue Loon Concessions and Donos’ gyros.
“We have spent some time building an online event platform with an artist market that will be open through the end of July,” Borman said.
This festival is made possible by voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
“This event is a place you can find interesting artists in the community, and you can meet an artists and ask questions and interact in different ways,” Borman said.
The festival is near and dear to her heart and all the board members, Borman said they all work together to make it come together seamlessly from getting ice for guests, watching artists’ booth when they take a break and working with the award judges.
There will be on onsite judges that include a community member judge, and three other judges who work in pottery and sculpture in two-dimensional art such as painting and drawing and mixed media.
“We select candidates for best of show, award of excellence and award of merit,” Borman said.
Last year the Eagan Art Festival drew in more than 10,000, and in 201, prior to the pandemic, the festival drew in more than 13,000 art enthusiasts.
Organizers are excited to have the hands-one, community art project return.
Borman said: “It is an important access project because we want everyone to take part, everyone has an innate creativity, and it is important for the community to engage with that alongside our professional, teaching artists.”
Guests can discover the online Eagan Art Festival at www.eaganartfestival.org, or on the Art Works homepage at www.awe.mn..
The Eagan Art Festival will be open in person on the grounds at the Eagan Community Center, and it will be offered virtually through the online Eventeny Artists’ Marketplace.
Borman added: “The community and art is what we are all about.”
