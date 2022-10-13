The tradition of Senior High Tea returns Nov. 14 at the Eagan Community Center with keynote speaker Carolyn Porter, author of “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate.” The Eagan 50+ Seniors community event is sponsored by Eagan Parks and Recreation.
Submitted photo courtesy of Eagan Parks and Recreation
The keynote speaker will be Stillwater author Carolyn Porter who will share a presentation of her book “Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate.”
Today high tea venues are rare in the Twin Cities and Eagan 50+ Seniors will again be hosting this social circle community event.
Kaye Wahl, city recreation program specialist, said this year’s presentation will be a delight for anyone who loves history, handwriting and love letters. The high tea has been well attended in Eagan for the past 15 years.
Tickets are available for the High Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Eagan Community Center. Tickets run $15 per person and the registration deadline is Oct. 26. Register at discovereagan.com or call 651-675-5500, option 1.
The Eagan Parks and Recreation’s high tea offers engaging entertainment, a sumptuous array of finger foods and a couple types of tea, Wahl said.
“Our event is good sized and is one of the more popular ones in the south metro,” Wahl said. “There are not too many places that do high tea in the whole Twin Cities, and this makes it special as well.” She said two Twin Cities high tea venues she is aware of are in Excelsior and Stillwater.
Wahl said typically 125 to 150 attend Eagan’ high tea. The annual social event took a break for a year during the pandemic.
Friends gather and come dressed up to share good conversation and wear fancy vintage or Victorian clothes and hats, Wahl said.
“Please bring your favorite tea cup and get ready to enjoy live entertainment, high tea and friends at this annual event,” Wahl said.
The high tea event is one of many Eagan 50-plus Seniors events. There is a wide variety of programming offered by the seniors group that is headquartered at the Lone Oak Room in the Eagan Community Center.
The Eagan 50-plus Seniors program is a partnership with the Eagan 50-plus Senior Board and Eagan Parks and Recreation. All program offerings aim to keep older adults challenged, connected, and healthy. Most activities are held at the Eagan Community Center and some take place at satellite facilities throughout Eagan.
