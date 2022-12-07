Animals getting acclimated to temporary home
The Minnesota Zoo is housing bottlenose dolphins for the first time in a decade and the seven animals recently took another step during their acclimation process.
The visiting dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois began exploring the public viewing pool in Discovery Bay during the week of Nov. 28. The dolphins have been getting used to their temporary home since arriving in Minnesota in early November.
“We’re gonna give the dolphins a couple more weeks to have some of this access to this main habitat,” Rita Stacey, Brookfield Zoo vice president of animal programs, said on Dec. 2. “Then we’ll be inviting guests to come up into this arena area to see the dolphins from above water.”
Stacey said the initial acclimation has gone well over the last four weeks. Once the dolphins are fully accustomed to their surroundings, scheduled public demonstrations are planned. No specific date has been set for demonstrations to start, because staff members are letting the animals lead with the acclimation process.
“Right now it’s their choice whether they want to come out and explore. Dolphins are very curious animals and so they do come out to explore and they’re seeing new faces in the underwater viewing area here at Discovery Bay,” she said. “But it’s ... a different habitat. It’s different sights and sounds and so it just takes a little bit longer for them to really get totally comfortable. But this was the next step in our acclimation.”
The Minnesota Zoo had its own dolphins until 2012. The dolphins at that time were moved and integrated into larger groups at partner institutions. The Dolphin Consortium, a partnership program of accredited dolphin facilities, said at the time the Minnesota Zoo’s facilities did not offer a proper social configuration. Since 2015, Discovery Bay, where the dolphins previously were housed, has been home to Hawaiian monk seals. One seal, Ola, now remains.
The seven dolphins are staying in Minnesota while renovations are done to the Brookfield Zoo’s Seven Seas habitat. They expect that the dolphins will be staying in Minnesota through June.
Five of the seven dolphins have been at the Minnesota Zoo before. Spree was born at the zoo in 2002 and Allie came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2008. Three other females, Tapeko, Noelani and Allison spent time at the zoo in late 2009 while Brookfield made some updates to the dolphin habitat. This is the first Minnesota visit for two males, Lucky and Kai, according to the Minnesota Zoo. Stacey noted that while Spree is a Minnesota native, she was among the most shy of the dolphins as the group swam around on Dec. 2.
The conversations to bring the dolphins to Minnesota began about 10 months ago.
“The goal that I had for this relocation of this group was if I could keep them all together, that was my goal. And I knew this facility was big enough that all seven could come here,” Stacey said, adding that the Brookfield and Minnesota zoos have a long history of working together.
Seven animal care specialists from Brookfield are staying in Minnesota to give daily care, enrichment and training supported by Minnesota Zoo staff until the upgrades are complete. Stacey said the goal was to give seamless care to the dolphins even while they’re at a different location. The dolphins have individual bonds with their handlers.
Minnesota Zoo spokesman Zach Nugent said Ola is still living in Discovery Bay. Throughout the day, staff rotate Ola and the dolphins among the four pools in Discovery Bay.
“The dolphins and Ola the monk seal, we have not provided them any direct contact. However, we have given them the ability to smell and see one another,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
