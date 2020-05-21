Metaphysical shop wants to help customers’ spiritual journeys
A metaphysical shop has relocated from Rosemount to Apple Valley.
Divine Time, owned by Donna and Steve Stewart of Apple Valley, moved into the Time Square shopping center in February. The shop originally opened in 2017 in Rosemount behind Shenanigan’s Pub.
Donna Stewart said they made the decision to relocate to Apple Valley when they got word their building would be torn down.
“I really wanted to be in Apple Valley. It was all perfect timing. We got the exact spot I wanted,” she said.
Stewart worked in food purchasing for two large restaurant chains for 25 years before she was let go from her last job when the company went bankrupt.
However, about 12 years ago she said she began to focus on more spiritual things because her heart and soul were not in her professional career. Stewart started with healing touch and dabbling in crystals and stones. She’s also done hypnotism and began selling items and teaching classes out of her home.
“I just always had an interest in the spiritual world. I grew up as a Christian, and I started realizing that every single religion, in my opinion, comes to one thing. It’s all about peace, love,” she said.
Leaving her last food purchasing job gave her the push to take the next step of opening up her own shop.
“I wanted to have things in my shop to help everybody on their spiritual path,” she said.
Today, the shop offers stones, crystals, salt lamps, essential oils, jewelry and gift items. A wide demographic of customers from teenagers to people in their 80s have been attracted to its offerings.
“Everybody said there’s nothing like this south of the river. That’s why I knew it would be a good niche,” Stewart said.
Business was going well in Apple Valley until the store had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart said. While the closure wasn’t ideal, she said customers have continued to support the business through online sales. She planned to reopen the shop at partial capacity on Thursday, May 21.
“Apple Valley was fantastic for us,” she said.
Divine Time is at 7546 149th St. W. in Apple Valley, near the Osaka Apple Valley restaurant. For more information about the shop, visit www.divinetimemn.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
