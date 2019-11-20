Changes include two days off school for MEA break
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board voted 5-2 Nov. 18 to change the 2020-21 calendar to include two days off of school for the Minnesota Educator Academy conference.
Human Resources Director Tom Pederstuen said the initial calendar was approved in October 2018. At that time, school had been scheduled on the Thursday and Friday on what traditionally had been days off for students during the MEA conference.
According to the district, the district calendar committee had recommended that the board approve a calendar for 2020-21 with school being scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 because of “uncertainty about the future of the MEA conference at the time.” Education Minnesota, the state educators’ union, announced earlier this year the conference had been reduced to one day and would continue.
Pederstuen said this new information and input from parents and staff led administrators to recommend changing Oct. 15 and 16 to days of no school for all students and staff. They also recommended changing Dec. 23 from the first day of winter break to a school day and extending the school year by one day for all students to make up for the two October dates.
Board Member Joel Albright noted this particular calendar was “horrible to work with” for the calendar committee because of how late Labor Day is and Christmas falling on a Friday. He said there are not a lot of good options based on the constraints but different suggestions were brought up on how to preserve having Dec. 23 off of school. Parents have often said that date was important to have off because it’s used as a travel day.
Albright said the teachers did a survey among themselves. The survey indicated 55 percent would prefer an option to have Dec. 23 off while 45 percent preferred an option to have Oct. 15 off. He said he would be voting against the recommended calendar changes. Board Member Bob Schutte was the other dissenting vote.
“I think there’s a better option,” Albright said adding that he would prefer to work some more on the topic and come up with something for the December board meeting.
Board Member Sachin Isaacs said Albright’s points were well taken but he believes there are other things the board needs to work on.
“As bad as these options may be, I only moved it because I feel like there are other bigger issues, at least in my opinion, that I’d like to spend our time on,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
