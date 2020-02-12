The 2020 legislative priorities for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District are centered on funding issues, mental health support and local control.
The School Board approved three priorities for the 2020 legislative session at its Feb. 10 meeting. The latest session began Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The approved priorities are:
• “Provide stable, predictable and equitable education funding.”
• “Increase mental health support for students.”
• “Reduce mandates and increase local control.”
The priorities were created by the district’s Legislative Advisory Council, a non-partisan group made up of residents, high school students, district staff and School Board members. The group met with the Budget Advisory Council in November to identify possible priorities. From the input, the proposed priorities were created for consideration by the School Board, said Kim Craven, a resident Legislative Advisory Council member.
The Legislative Advisory Council’s advocacy efforts began in January, when it hosted a pre-session forum event for local lawmakers at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville. Information was presented on the district’s approach to teaching literacy and “negative impacts of recent legislation on dyslexia,” Craven said.
The group attended the Association of Metropolitan School District’s legislative preview on Feb. 7, and will visit the Capitol March 10 to meet with lawmakers, a representative from Gov. Tim Walz’s office and the chairs of Senate and House education committees, Craven said.
Craven said the group will share the approved priorities with district staff and the public and will keep stakeholders informed of developments through the 2020 session.
Education funding
Craven said under this priority, the group is asking legislators to index general education funding to inflation. The general education funding formula has lagged behind inflation by nearly 10 percent, or $639 per pupil, since 2003, she added.
Lawmakers are being requested to reduce unfunded special education costs.
“The state and federal governments mandate special education services but fund 65 percent of what it actually costs our district to provide these services last year. The other 35 percent, totaling $25.6 million, was subsidized by the general fund,” Craven said.
Craven said the district would like equalization aid to be increased to “enhance taxpayer equity. This aid is meant to equalize how school taxes affect homeowners in districts with lower property wealth like District 196, she added.
“However, the formula is not indexed to growth in overall property values. As a result, it provides a diminishing level of equalization over time. Increasing equalization of the operating referendum, local optional and debt service levies would not increase funding for our schools but it would provide property tax relief for our homeowners,” she said.
Mental health support
Craven said the group is asking legislators to increase the Safe Schools levy and state aid to enable schools to add staff to address students’ mental health needs.
Nearly 1 in 4 students reported having some mental health, behavior or emotional concern in the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. An increasing number of children have also experienced abuse, neglect, parental divorce or substance abuse, according to Craven.
“One of the main components of our levy referendum was for additional local funding for increased mental health support. We are moving forward with plans to increase mental health staff at all our schools. Even with this additional support, there will still be unmet needs in local schools and across the state,” she said.
Local control
The Legislative Advisory Council had several specific requests related to reducing mandates and increasing local control, said communications specialist Emily Buss.
“We believe locally elected School Board members and staff are in the best position to understand the needs of their district and how best to address those needs,” she said.
Those requests are:
• Do not approve any additional requirements related to dyslexia.
• Exempt large school districts from the requirement to partner with other districts on area learning center programs.
• Modify the Wage Theft Prevention Act to exempt large school districts from the requirement.
• Reduce special education paperwork and reporting requirements.
• Eliminate the requirement for school districts to conduct special elections to fill school board vacancies.
• Give school boards the authority to renew existing operating levies.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
