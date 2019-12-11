Future approval still needed for project bids, financing
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a concept on Dec. 9 for adding new artificial turf fields at four of the district’s high schools.
The district is proposing to add eight artificial turf fields – one practice field and one stadium field each at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount. The district is working with Wold Architects for the proposed projects.
The fields would be constructed in phases with Rosemount and Eagan each getting two fields during the summer of 2020. Apple Valley and Eastview would each get their fields during summer 2021, according to the district.
District officials have said the projects would be split over two years because of financing and the difficulty for a contractor to get all four schools done at once. Working on the Apple Valley schools during the second year would allow more time for the district to plan with the city of Apple Valley on possible shared uses.
Scott McQueen of Wold Architects said the plans would call for replacing the natural turf main stadium fields with new synthetic turf and adding a second, soccer-sized multi-use artificial turf field at the four high schools. There could be miscellaneous improvements including lighting for the multi-use fields, small scoreboards, signage, security cameras, card readers, additional fencing, additional paved paths and walkways and pedestrian lighting.
The stadium fields would be prioritized to be completed first, McQueen said.
There would also likely be a concurrent track resurfacing and restriping project that would be paid for through a different revenue source, according to the district.
McQueen said the total overall cost for the fields and improvements is estimated at $17.029 million to $18.74 million. Possible financing options to pay for the projects could include certificates of participation or lease purchase financing. The district is seeking approval from the Minnesota Department of Education to lease levy for the principal and interest payments. The tax impact could be about $1 per month on the average value home, said Mark Stotts, director of finance and operations.
Stotts said the School Board still has to approve the bids for the projects and the financing.
Seven people, including parents involved with local athletic associations and marching band and school staff, addressed the board about the fields. The majority said they support the turf fields to improve safety, have more home games and practices and expand physical education opportunities. Some described instances of games and other events having to be moved to other locations because of the fields being in too poor of a condition to be used.
“This proposal would truly provide opportunities for our high schools and communities,” said one parent involved with the Eastview Athletic Association.
One parent, who spoke in opposition of the turf fields, said in a time of uncertainty of state budgets and funding for schools it’s “irresponsible to suggest this large expenditure immediately following a successful levy referendum.”
“The public generally doesn’t understand the nuances of school finance. It’s hard enough to describe the bond and the levy referendums,” she said. “I feel they’re going to feel duped to have supported this levy referendum only to have the school district turn around and spend the potentially $18 million on artificial turf.”
Board Member Bob Schutte asked if the finance department would allow parents or groups to contribute funds for the projects. Stotts said the district has had preliminary discussions with a few groups about expanding the scope of the projects so the fields could be used for other purposes, but administrators were only recommending the eight turf fields for now.
Chair Jackie Magnuson said she’s excited about the artificial fields.
“I think that it’s predictability, it’s playability and safety for our kids. I walk down by Rosemount High School a lot and that is a mess,” she said.
Board Member Art Coulson said something has to be done with the fields. The district could continue to put Band-Aids on that last less than a year or take a longer term view, he added.
“I think it’s fiscally irresponsible for us to keep throwing sod on a field that’s deteriorating; we can’t play on it anyway. That’s a waste of taxpayer money,” he said. “This is just the way of us looking longer term.”
Board Member Joel Albright said the important piece for him is the multi-use aspect of the fields for physical education classes and community groups. If the projects move forward, he would like to see an update about how much the fields are used and how they’re used.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.