Proposal could add new fields at four high schools
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials are considering the potential construction of new artificial turf fields for four of the district’s high schools.
Those involved with high school athletics say artificial turf fields are needed for reasons including safety, being able to play games or practice at home and expanded physical education opportunities.
Rosemount High School Athletic Director Mike Manning said over the past two years, more than 20 varsity games for soccer, football and lacrosse were moved from the stadium because the field was not playable. The marching band festival had to be relocated to Farmington two years ago because of the field conditions.
Last summer, a new sod field was put into the stadium, and the school thought the field issues were solved until fall when the field became “dangerous and unplayable” at homecoming during the first week of October.
“After a rainstorm, we have not been able to play there since. It’s highly likely that we will not be able to play any lacrosse games there this spring,” Manning said. He added that the drainage tile has failed, causing the field to retain water to the point of making the field hazardous.
“Adding two turf fields would be a game-changer for our community. This would help our overcrowded PE facilities ... and would be a big win for our marching and lower level athletic teams,” he said.
School Board members, parents, high school athletic directors, coaches, teachers, administrators and representatives from local athletic groups gathered for a conversation about the topic at a Dec. 2 special meeting.
Officials from Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools echoed similar concerns and observations about fields not being usable for sports or marching band practices and home games, and limiting the number of events held at the stadiums to protect the fields.
For example, at Eastview, the stadium and primary lower level game field are used for about 70 events each year, said Matt Percival, assistant principal for curriculum and athletics.
“The reason that number is so low is we have to do everything we can to protect it for those 70 events,” he said.
District 196 Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said of the 76 high schools in the metro area, 52 (68 percent) have one or more artificial turf fields while 24 (32 percent) do not have any. District 196’s four high schools are the only member schools in the South Suburban Conference and Region 3AA that do not have artificial fields.
The fields were originally designed for football and over time they have not held up well as more sports and activities have been added at schools, Stotts said.
“What we’re really talking about is playability and safety for our student athletes and others that utilize the field,” he said.
Timing and financing
The district is proposing to add eight artificial turf fields, which breaks down to one practice field and one stadium field at each of the four high schools.
The fields would be constructed in phases with Rosemount and Eagan each getting two fields during the summer of 2020. Apple Valley and Eastview would each get their fields during summer 2021, Stotts said.
“We don’t necessarily know where they’re going to fit on those sites at this point because we haven’t gotten that far down the road,” he said.
The district would split the projects over two years because of financing and the difficulty for a contractor to get all four schools done at once, according to Stotts.
Stotts said working on the Apple Valley schools during the second year would allow more time for the district to plan with the city of Apple Valley on possible shared uses.
The total preliminary cost estimate for all eight fields is $16 million to $18 million. That estimate includes costs for soil correction, turf and potential lighting.
Possible financing options to pay for the projects could include certificates of participation or lease purchase financing. The tax impact could be a less than a 1 percent increase or $1 per month on the average valued home, Stotts said.
“We’re not using operating funds or we’re not using the operating levy that was just passed in November,” he said.
A preliminary timeline presented to the board includes receiving the bids in March 2020, securing the financing in late April or early May and construction on the fields in late April or early May through early August with completion in time for fall sports.
Reactions
School Board Member Joel Albright said he understands the frustration of not being able to use the fields having been a coach himself. He added he appreciates that school staff and administrators also want to use the new fields for more educational opportunities and not just varsity sports.
“If we can do this, it’s going to be used for instruction. It’s going to be used for a lot of students and not just our athletes,” he said. “I think that’s very important as we present this to the public.”
Chair Jackie Magnuson said the fields would not only be a benefit for education but also the broader community, as adding lights would allow for longer use during the day.
Board Member Sachin Isaacs said he supports the new fields but he’s trying to balance the timing of the conversation with the need for the fields. He noted the district’s operating levy just passed a month ago and there have been recent conversations about bicycle and pedestrian safety on Diffley Road in Eagan, after a student on a bicycle died in a collision with a vehicle.
“It’s just important for us to go about this in a way that the community understands why we’re doing it,” he said.
Paul Theisen, president of the Rosemount Irish Football Boosters Board, said the district’s communications about the operating levy were “tremendous” and educational for voters. He believes the community would support the new turf fields if the district takes a similar communications approach on this topic.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said the timing is “terrible” but the predicament of having poor fields this year compelled them to have the conversation.
“If we wait, that’s a risk too,” she said.
Stotts said administrators expect to present more information at the next School Board meeting on Dec. 9. The district is working with Wold Architects, and the firm was expected to begin laying out schematic designs at the sites.
Stotts said the School Board would ultimately have to approve the bids for the projects and the financing.
