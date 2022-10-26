Apple Valley Chamber hosts candidate forum
Taxes, term limits and the state budget surplus were some of the themes covered during a recent forum that included District 56 candidates.
The event was hosted by the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce Oct. 19 at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley. Scott Kadrlik, a current chamber board member and former board chair, served as the moderator for the forum.
During the forum, some questions were directed at one candidate or both candidates and each candidate had the chance to ask their opponent their own question. Candidates were also given a chance to provide a closing statement.
Recordings of the forum for the House District 56A and 56B and Senate District 56 candidates can be seen on the city of Apple Valley’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/CityofAppleValleyMinnesota.
House District 56A
DFL-endorsed candidate Robert Bierman, of Apple Valley, and Republican endorsed candidate Joe Landru, also of Apple Valley, are running for House District 56A.
The topics covered during their part of the candidate forum included legislation being buried in omnibus bills, what should be done with the state’s budget surplus and what can be done about the state’s high tax rate.
Bierman was asked what can be done to make sure good, proposed legislation is not buried in omnibus bills. He said legislators should decide what bills or package is most important, bring those things forward and work harder on them on the front end rather than going through the hearings process to build them into omnibus bills.
“That has been something that has been a main drag on our success, in the four years I’ve been up there, where we just need to have fewer of those omnibus bills, get to the main issues that we need to address,” he said.
Kadrlik said tax rates for individuals in Minnesota are the sixth highest in the country and tax rates for corporations are second in the country currently, and will become No. 1 when New Jersey removes its corporate tax rate next year. He asked Landru what could be done about it.
Landru said he doesn’t know all of the tax codes in the United States but he plans to dive more into it. He said if a business is being overtaxed and overburdened then lawmakers need to find resources to keep their overhead costs low. He said one thing that can be done now is to keep energy costs low with smart energy policies.
“It’s just the regulations have to come off. My wife and I own a small business, very small business, but we’re blessed that we can run it,” he said. “When we opened it up our initial budget was ‘X.’ When we finished because of the regulations that we had to go through. Our total investment was about another 50% more than we had planned.”
Both candidates were queried about should be done with the state’s budget surplus.
Landru said the money should be given back to the taxpayers because they are over-taxed and the taxes are burdensome in this state. Bierman said it should be used to address needs like special education funding; long-term care for elders and tax relief.
House District 56B
DFL-endorsed candidate John Huot, of Rosemount, and Republican-endorsed candidate Joe Scanlon, of Rosemount, are running for the House District 56B seat.
The topics covered during their part of the candidate forum included Minnesota’s tax law conforming with federal law, protecting Minnesota from recession, and term and age limits on public offices.
Huot was asked why Minnesota doesn’t adopt federal tax law and changes as they occur. Huot said this is an issue he’s brought up every year since he was elected and he’s in favor of creating a bill to do this.
“We should just conform automatically to federal tax code,” he said.
Scanlon was asked how Minnesota can be protected from an expected recession in 2023. Scanlon said he would like to see the Social Security tax law changed. He also noted looking at corporate taxes on businesses.
“The Social Security tax ... we eliminate that, that would free up a lot of money for the people that are now qualified, because eventually we’re all going to be affected by this,” he said.
Both candidates were asked if they believe age limits and term limits are necessary for elected offices.
Huot said this has to be looked at. He believes age is a bad indicator but there’s a time a person has to decide that “fresh blood” is needed. Scanlon said he would love to see term limits because fresh eyes are needed all the time.
Senate District 56
Republican-endorsed candidate Jim Bean, of Rosemount, and DFL-endorsed candidate Erin Maye Quade, of Apple Valley, are running for Senate District 56.
The topics covered during their part of the forum included gun violence, the state budget surplus, the shortage of workers in the economy and legalization of recreational marijuana. Each candidate got different questions directed to them individually.
Bean was asked what should be done with the state’s budget surplus. He said the surplus should be given back to the taxpayers. He added less taxes and regulations on business will make Minnesota more business-friendly state. These things will help everyone navigate the tough times, he said.
Maye Quade was asked what can be done about gun violence and protecting the community. Maye Quade said background checks on all gun sales, safe storage laws and red flag laws are steps that can be taken.
Bean was asked where he stands on legalizing recreational marijuana. To make an informed decision. Bean said he wants to look at more data around arrest, situations where someone is under the influence and how marijuana would affect families.
Maye Quade was asked what can be done at the state level to assist in the development of workers and to get the economy going again. Maye Quade said many workers were lost to COVID-19 and many are on long-term disability because of “long-COVID” symptoms. Strong supports are needed for people with disabilities so different sectors are tailored to their talents so they have the flexibility to remain in the workforce. She said investments are needed in child care and learning loss with students needs to be addressed.
