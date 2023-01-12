Special election will occur on May 9
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District voters will have to decide this spring if they want to support a bond referendum for several facilities-related projects.
The School Board approved a recommendation from administration Jan. 9 to move forward with seeking a bond referendum with two questions during a special election Tuesday, May 9, with early voting to start in late March.
“Part of the reason for this timeline and this May election is so that we could begin to alleviate the overcrowding needs, a sense of urgency, to begin with the construction as soon as possible,” Superintendent Mary Kreger said. “The next thing we would do is provide voters additional information about the two referendum questions and we would provide opportunities for questions and input throughout the process.”
The first question for the bond referendum would include improvements “totaling approximately $374 million and would cost approximately $11.50 per month for the owner of the average-value home in the district, currently $400,000.” The second question would add “activity center” space at Apple Valley, Eastview, Eagan and Rosemount high schools and would total about $119 million with a tax impact of about $7 per month for the owner of the average value home in the district, according to school board documents.
Kreger said approval of the second question is contingent on the first question also passing.
The proposed improvements focus on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision. The recommendations were crafted with the help of a committee charged with future facilities planning.
District officials have said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the southeast area of the district. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. The campus that houses Rosemount Elementary, Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High is at capacity and is no longer expandable.
“Our elementary schools, seven of the 19 current schools are overcapacity,” Kreger said.
The district’s last bond referendum was passed in 2015 and funded safety and security improvements at district schools, the construction of East Lake Elementary School, additions of learning spaces and access to technology. Most of those improvements were completed by 2019, according to the district. Kreger said the camera security system provided from this referendum is now outdated and more cameras are needed at all sites.
“We need district-wide radio communication system. Right now our system is pretty segmented and fractured throughout the district and we need that consistent communication system in place,” Kreger said. “We need traffic flow and parking lot improvements at selected sites, more exterior lighting at some of our secondary sites, and we need to remodel some bathrooms and locker rooms at secondary schools for improved supervision.”
According to the district, projects that would move forward if the first question for the 2023 bond referendum passes include:
- Safety and security improvements such as new and additional security cameras at every district site, radio communication upgrades, more outdoor lighting at high schools, replacing fire alarms where needed and remodeling or redesigning some student bathrooms and locker rooms at secondary schools to improve privacy and supervision;
- A new 20th elementary school to relieve crowding in elementary schools in the southeast part of the district. The district owns land for a future elementary school at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount;
- Constructing a new Rosemount Middle School building and repurposing the existing middle school building for other uses that would be determined in the future;
- Purchasing land for a new Rosemount Middle School and a future 21st new elementary school;
- Renovating Rosemount High School to complete the project started with the 2015 referendum and building a 300-student addition;
- More science labs and upgrades at three middle schools and all four comprehensive high schools;
- Constructing an addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School;
- Building an addition to Dakota Ridge School and renovating Transition Plus;
- Improving performance arts space at secondary schools, and
- Replacing furniture to provide “dynamic, flexible learning spaces at all schools.”
The district says adding activity space at each of the four high schools would address growth and the need for more space for curricular physical education classes, co-curricular activities and use by community groups.
“Research conducted by the committee shows that 30 of the 53 school districts in the Twin Cities metro area, or 57%, have at least one activity center. The administration supports the idea of giving district voters the opportunity to decide whether to fund activity centers at the high schools, as a second question, separate from Phase I improvements in question one and contingent on approval of question one,” School Board documents state.
Before the board’s vote, Board Member Bianca Virnig said she still doesn’t fully understand how the activity centers would be used and she believes more clarity will be needed for the community leading up to the election.
“I’m hoping between now and May 9, it can be clarified. Because right now it feels very ethereal ... or there’s a concept like your idea of an activity center might be different from mine, might be different from the community,” she said.
Kreger said oftentimes the level of detail that Virnig is asking for may come through the design process rather than between now and the vote.
“Our partners have already done a lot of work about trying to figure is it even doable to build an activity center on each site? Because there are challenges, there are big challenges with all of our different sites,” she said. “So, that level we have gotten to, but as far as the priorities, what we’re doing with every square foot of this, I don’t know that that’s going to be ready, because part of that comes through the process of actually doing the build out.”
Board Member Joel Albright thanked all of the staff and community members who provided input during the process over the last two years of facilities planning and discussions.
“So the ask here is to help out students, buildings, staff, constituents, across the entire district. So it’s not just Rosemount and I just can’t emphasize that enough,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
