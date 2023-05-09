Facilities will get $493 million in capital improvements
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials and School Board members gathered at the district office in Rosemount Tuesday night didn’t have to wait long to find out that voters approved $493 million in capital improvements during the special election.
By 9 p.m. the unofficial results posted to Dakota County’s website showed that voters passed both bond referendum questions.
The first question passed with 7,576 “yes” votes (69%) over 3,446 “no” votes (31%) while the second question received 7,233 “yes” votes (66%) over 3,781 “no” votes (34%). According to the district, both questions were approved in all 14 school district precincts.
According to the district, 11,022 voters cast ballots on May 9, which was just over 10% of the 105,521 registered voters in District 196 at the beginning of the election day. The results are unofficial until canvassed.
“We are pleased with the results and thankful for our community’s trust and continued investment in quality schools and building for our future,” Superintendent Mary Kreger said in a statement. “This referendum will provide safety and security improvements at all of our schools, additional space we need now and for future growth, and a more consistent experience for students and families across the district. Quality schools are at the core of our thriving communities.”
School Board Chair Cory Johnson said May 9 that he was thankful to the community for its trust in the school district making this investment. He echoed Kreger’s comments about the referendum providing a more consistent experience for students and it will address overcrowding.
“It’s just going to really benefit the community,” he said.
The district said in a news release the combined $493 million is the largest successful bond referendum in Minnesota history. That record was previously held by White Bear Lake Area Schools when it passed a $326 million bond referendum in 2019.
The planned improvements in the first question focus on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision.
The first question will cost an estimated $374.4 million. This means the tax impact on the district’s average value home of $400,000 would be $11.50 per month ($138 annually).
The projects that will move forward include safety and security improvements; a new 20th elementary school; constructing a new Rosemount Middle School building and repurposing the existing building for other uses; purchasing land for a new Rosemount Middle School and a future 21st new elementary school; Rosemount High School renovations; new science labs and upgrades at three middle schools and four high schools; additions onto Scott Highlands Middle School and Dakota Ridge School; renovating Transition Plus; performance arts space improvements at secondary schools and replacing furniture for “dynamic, flexible learning spaces at all schools.”
The second question deals with the addition of activity center space at each of the four comprehensive high schools. The passage of the second question is contingent on the first question passing. District officials say the activity center improvements will cost $119 million with a tax impact of $7 per month ($84 annually) on the district’s average value home.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts previously told the newspaper if the referendum passed, the district anticipates there would be three separate bond issues over a three-year period, with payback over 20 to 25 years. The earliest referendum projects could start would be in 2024 and the latest the projects would expected to be completed would be fall 2027. The district would stagger the projects to make sure they’re getting competitive bids on all of them.
The district has been busy with facilities planning since 2021 when a facilities and equipment steering committee, which includes department heads, principals and representatives of Wold Architects, began meeting and was charged with future planning. The group delved into enrollment; capacity issues; elementary, secondary, special education, food service and community education needs and possible facility options, and the district sought public input before making final recommendations to the School Board, which were approved in January.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
