Rosemount High School’s hallways are crowded between class periods. District 196 voters passed bond referendum on May 9 that will fund projects such as a new Rosemount Middle School building and additions onto RHS and Scott Highlands Middle School to address space needs and more.

Facilities will get $493 million in capital improvements

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials and School Board members gathered at the district office in Rosemount Tuesday night didn’t have to wait long to find out that voters approved $493 million in capital improvements during the special election.

