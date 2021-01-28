Officials hope to make an offer in February
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials have narrowed down how a new director of equity and inclusion will be chosen in the coming weeks.
Director of Human Resources Tom Pederstuen told the School Board at a Jan. 25 special meeting that the district received 28 applicants, which include internal and external candidates, for the position.
The candidates will go through two interviews with two different teams – one at Apple Valley High School and the other at Eastview High School. At the end of the day the two teams will come together, debrief and select two finalists to move on in the process.
“We’re going to have the candidates come a half hour before each interview and have a chance to look at the interview questions, jot down some notes, use that during the interview and leave that with us,” Pederstuen said, adding the district has used this interview process to hire principals for several years.
District staff have been meeting to create desired criteria for the candidates and building the interview questions. The Equity Advisory Council was also part of the process with members taking a survey providing input on desired characteristics they would like to see with the position and the person, Pederstuen said.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said she had a chance to look through some of the applicants and noted the committee will have a hard job to narrow the list of candidates to two finalists.
“We have absolutely fantastic people interested in working in this position in our district,” she said.
Pederstuen said the two finalists will interview with Kreger and the district hopes to offer the position to someone in mid-February. The School Board would be asked to approve the hire in March.
Once the director is hired and starts, the district will begin the search process for a new coordinator for equity and inclusion to replace previous coordinator Robin Gordon, who resigned Jan. 14 to take another job, Pederstuen said.
Pederstuen said the district is waiting until the director is hired so they can lead the hiring process for the coordinator position.
“This process may differ slightly depending upon direction from the new director,” he said.
Plans for future staffing
Pederstuen discussed how the district plans to move forward with staffing allocations for the 2021-22 school year and asked the board for its input.
He said the district is making the assumption that staffing guidelines should be set as though school will return with an in-person learning model. This will get the district on track with what Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts had budgeted moving forward.
If something happens and the district is unable to start school with an in-person model, the district will make adjustments like it did last summer, according to Pederstuen.
The School Board members indicated they support moving forward with those assumptions for planning.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
