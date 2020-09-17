Contracts have changes including formal data reviews
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board has decided to continue using school resource officers.
The School Board approved contracts with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Apple Valley Police Department on Sept. 14. The cost of the agreement with the sheriff’s office is $72,465 while the cost with Apple Valley is $136,775 for the 2020-21 school year. School resource officer contracts are reviewed and require board approval each school year.
“Historically, the district has contracted with the cities of Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount for the provision of police liaison services at the district’s six middle schools and six high schools, including the Area Learning Center, and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department for Dakota Ridge School,” according to a district news release.
The approved contracts are effective Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021.
“The costs in the agreements reflect the need for service only during student contact days, which are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the hybrid learning model. The amount due will be adjusted on a prorated basis if the learning model changes to distance learning during the school year,” School Board documents state.
The School Board documents say that the contracts with Eagan and Rosemount were being finalized and will be presented for board action at an upcoming meeting.
In recent months, community members have asked the School Board to consider ending its contracts with police departments for school resource officers.
Director of Special Education Janet Fimmen said some changes have been made to this year’s contracts in response to concerns from community members and “efforts to ensure equitable outcomes for students.” Administrators and school officials know some students and families have had adverse experiences with law enforcement, she added.
“We have heard multiple perspectives on the role of SROs in schools. We have also analyzed the data from our most recent Minnesota student survey, which showed positive support from students around our SROs,” she said.
Director of Secondary Education Michael Bolsoni said the three major changes include adding language to clarify the mutual goals of “promoting school safety and enhancing the school climate through relationship building, student support, clear and respectful communication, deescalation techniques, conflict resolution and restorative practices.”
Another change is that a data review of referrals, citations and arrests by race and disability were added to the contracts.
“These review meetings will occur multiple times per year with the school administration. The data review meetings will include a discussion of strategies to reduce any disparities, while simultaneously maintaining a safe school environment,” Bolsoni said.
Prior to this school year, there were some federal reporting mechanisms in which the data was collected and reported, but it didn’t necessarily trigger a direct meeting with the SRO and administration, according to Bolsoni. The district wanted to formalize the reporting into the listed categories and be able to track the data carefully at the building level to make adjustments, if needed, and look at it at a district level too, he said.
Bolsoni said the third change includes the language to prorate the costs based on times during the school year when students may not be present due to the distance learning models or any COVID-19 related stay at home orders.
School Board Member Sachin Isaacs asked what focus the district is putting on relationship building and deescalation techniques that it didn’t have in the past.
Bolsoni said school resource officers spend most of their time in schools building positive relationships with students through visiting classrooms, providing education and being available to handle issues students may have.
“The differences this year is we put that language into the contract and so the contract leads with that language so that we have common values established and we can refer back to those,” he said. “It also states that during those meetings that we review the data; we will discuss as a team, possibly using some professional development if needed, or some co-strategies for deescalation and for relationship building.”
Board Member Craig Angrimson asked about how much input the district has when school resource officers are chosen. Bolsoni said when the positions come up, team interviews are conducted with the police department for the city.
“We usually send one or two administrators for the school that they represented and they’re part of that discussion regarding the hiring,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
