Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School district students and staff will begin the 2020-21 school year with a combination of learning at home and at school, district officials announced July 30.
Gov. Tim Walz and his administration outlined details of the state’s safe learning plan July 30, which determines how much time students can learn in school based on the COVID-19 case rate and trends in positive cases by county. The district its implementation of the “flexible learning model” are informed by public health data and safety guidelines.
“A team of district, school and teacher leaders has been meeting all summer to plan for three learning scenarios the state asked districts to prepare for in the 2020-21 school year: all in-person learning, distance learning, and a hybrid of distance and some in-person learning with social distancing and capacity limits. A preliminary draft of our district’s flexible learning model was shared earlier this month with the School Board and during focus groups with parents, students, teachers and other staff,” according to the district’s website.
“Based on feedback from the focus groups, along with capacity and staff limitations, the team revised the hybrid model. All students will attend school in person two days each week, in A and B cohorts. Cohort A will be at school Mondays and Thursdays, and Cohort B will be at school Tuesdays and Fridays. Each cohort will be approximately half of students enrolled in the current class. On other days, students will be learning from home. Cohorts will be determined for all grade levels alphabetically (or by family) so students living in the same household attend school in person on the same days.”
The district is also offering 196 Digital Academy for families that wish to opt into full time distance learning The district says the academy was designed with improvements when compared to the emergency distance learning plan the school had to use in the spring after mandated school closures. Families can register their children for 196 Digital Academy with an online form at www.district196.org. The registration deadline is Aug. 14.
“We need to base staffing off of that, and when we know that then we know how many kids are going to be coming to the building,” said Director of Communications Tony Taschner.
Taschner said the district has not yet worked out all of the granular details like calendar changes or transportation. Administrators expect to provide more updates about the finalized plan by Aug. 10.
“The reason we decided we need to make the decision now, people need some certainty in terms of our moving forward like planned, he said. “We need to do that too, because we have to work on all of these details to be able to implement (the plan).”
The district decided to with a hybrid learning model based on the number of positive cases in Dakota County, which have been trending upward, Taschner said. He added that the district knows that the hybrid learning model isn’t perfect and will not be the best option for everyone.
“We’re trying to provide as many in-person opportunities as possible given our localized COVID case rate data.”
Taschner said the health and safety of staff and students remains a top priority for the district.
“We will explain specifically what our procedures will be and the practices that we’ll have,” he said.
