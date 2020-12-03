Terms similar to existing agreement
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools Superintendent Mary Kreger has a new contract.
The School Board unanimously approved the three-year contract with Kreger with no discussion on Nov. 9. The new contract runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.
“Kreger’s current contract expires after June 30, 2021. State law permits school districts to approve another contract during the final 12 months of the previous contract,” according to Nov. 9 School Board documents.
Kreger was officially chosen as the district’s superintendent in 2018, after she had served as interim superintendent following the retirement of previous Superintendent Jane Berenz.
The new contract states that it will expire at the end of the term and neither party will have any further claim against the other.
Kreger’s employment can be terminated during the term of the contract “only for cause” as defined by Minnesota state statute.
The terms of Kreger’s new contract for vacation, leave time, insurance and other benefits are identical to her existing contract.
Salary
According to the new contract, Kreger’s annual salary for the 2021-22 school year will be $235,829. That salary will be increased by 2.5 percent for the 2022-23 school year and will go up another 2.5 percent for the 2023-24 school year. The salaries can be modified, but not reduced during the term of the contract.
The newspaper also requested information about the annual salaries of the superintendents for other large metro area school districts: Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, St. Paul and Minneapolis. All of the districts, except Minneapolis, responded to the requests via email.
Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent David Law’s existing contract runs from July 1, 2020, through July 30, 2023. Under its terms Law’s base annual salary is $230,000 for the 2020-21 school year. His salary will be increased by 2 percent in July 2021 and July 2022 “contingent on satisfactory performance.” In addition to his base salary, the district can grant an additional 15 percent as performance incentive pay per fiscal year.
Osseo Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s current contract runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022. His annual salaries were $225,000, 2019-20; $229,500, 2020-21, and $232,950, 2021-22. Starting July 1, 2020, the School Board can also pay McIntyre an annual performance incentive of up to 10 percent of his base salary in one lump sum based on his success in meeting objectives, according to the contract.
St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard began a new three-year contract on July 1, 2019, which calls for an annual salary of $240,000. He is eligible for increases based off of his evaluations. During his previous three-year contract which ended June 30, 2019, Gothard was eligible for an annual increase each year, but declined them, said Kevin Burns, district spokesman.
Vacation, leave time
Under the contract, Kreger will receive 28 days of prorated vacation each contract year and vacation time can be carried over beyond Dec. 31 for a period not to exceed 12 months with approval. Kreger can be paid for any accrued and unused vacation to a maximum of 56 days upon separation from the school district.
Kreger will be entitled to 14 paid holidays each contract year and will earn paid sick time at the rate of two days per working month, which can be accumulated at a maximum of 208 days. She can be paid for any accrued or unused sick leave up to a maximum of 208 upon separation from the school district.
Under the contract, Kreger can be granted emergency leave at the discretion of the School Board. For disability, the district could provide up to 60 additional paid sick leave days until the expiration of the waiting period for long-term disability insurance if Kreger is unable to perform her regular duties due to illness.
For medical leave, the School Board can grant a medical leave of absence for up to one year upon request if Kreger is unable to perform regular duties because of personal illness or disability and has exhausted all sick leave credit available, or has become eligible for long-term disability compensation and has not been suspended or placed on a leave of absence.
If Kreger opts for coverage under the district’s health and hospitalization, and dental plans, the district will contribute the same amount toward the monthly premium for group health and hospitalization and dental insurance that it contributes for district directors, the contract states.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
