National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners.

Local winners include: Eastivew High School’s Thor N. Reimann of Apple Valley, and Eagan High School’s Colin M. Roberts of Eagan.

They were two of the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from a talent pool of approximately 16,000 finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

