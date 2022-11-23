Online comments will be accepted until Dec. 2
Community members recently had the chance to offer their reactions to preliminary District 196 facilities plans that could include a new Rosemount Middle School building and additions to other schools.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials hosted three “district dialogue” events Nov. 15-17 at Apple Valley, Rosemount and Eagan high schools. During the meetings, community members were able to give input on a preliminary recommendation crafted by a committee charged with future facilities planning.
District officials say the feedback gathered from the district dialogue events and online, and the results of a recent community survey will guide the final recommendation. Administrators expect to present a report on the district dialogue events to the School Board on Dec. 12 and facilities master plan final recommendations on Jan. 9, 2023.
Community members can also offer comments about the proposed recommendation online at https://bit.ly/3UVmmTK through Dec. 2. A video of the presentation given to the School Board and a copy of the proposed recommendation can be accessed at the same link.
The proposed recommendation is focused on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision.
District officials have said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the southeast area of the district. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. The campus that houses Rosemount Elementary, Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High is at capacity and is no longer expandable. The committee broke down the facility plans related to growth into a “current phase,” “future phase” and “long-term/potential phase.” The committee aimed to look at planning beyond eight to 10 years in the future.
For the current phase, the committee’s preliminary recommendation includes building a new 20th elementary school, likely on land the district already owns at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount. The recommendation also includes building a new Rosemount Middle School building at a site to be determined, a science addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School and an addition onto the existing Rosemount High School. The existing Rosemount Middle School building would be repurposed for another use.
To address the consistent experience part of the plans, the committee’s recommendation includes
- adding science labs at middle schools including Scott Highlands and Dakota Hills, and Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools;
- a potential addition on to Dakota Ridge School;
- renovating Transition Plus;
- creating more multi-purpose learning areas in schools
- and improving performance spaces in schools.
The district has outlined multiple needs related to safety and security, including replacing security camera systems and adding cameras; site safety improvements at selected buildings; increased lighting at secondary school sites; and remodeling some restrooms for supervision and access.
District officials have said a potential bond referendum amount to complete all of the preliminary planned first phase projects could total $374 million. A recent community survey indicated $10 per month was the median figure for the amount of a tax increase taxpayers would tolerate.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said during a Nov. 17 interview at Eagan High School that there were about 60 people at each district dialogue session in Apple Valley and Rosemount and people were engaged with the process. More than 25 came to Eagan High School’s session.
At each district dialogue, a presentation of the proposed recommendation was given to the audience as a whole and attendees were divided into smaller groups. Facilitators asked attendees in their group for their thoughts about different parts of the proposed recommendation and what else community members wanted the School Board to know.
Kreger said the district will have a lot of feedback to “synthesize and report out” in a short period of time.
She said she could not give a reflection on everything the groups discussed but she noted that one surprise to her, from debriefing sessions with the facilitators after the first two sessions, was that some groups indicated the school district should ask for a higher amount for a bond referendum.
“I don’t know if that’s a reflection of the whole community or if that was a reflection of the people that were here,” Kreger said. “So that’s something to think about.”
During the Eagan High School event, some attendees also noted they were surprised that the median figure for an increase in taxes that taxpayers would tolerate was $10 more per month and not more. Some said they believed more could be accomplished with a slightly higher figure, that they wished building could have started sooner or that the bond had been brought to voters during this year’s mid-term election because of higher voter turnout. One person said they believed more background needs to be given on the cost of the proposed referendum with the last referendum passed in 2015 for safety and security improvements, because there would be an overlap with both referendums being levied at once.
Other ideas mentioned in the small groups included looking at what transportation is needed for the first-phase improvements; more “urgency” around addressing preschool space and program needs; having more staff to supervise students who are still in buildings after the regular school day is done; the need for buildings to have a dedicated room for employees who are breastfeeding and high schools being able to fundraise individually for a specific need at their site.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
