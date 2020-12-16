Community members ask officials to do more
Equity and inclusion continues to be at the forefront in the District 196 community.
On Monday, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board learned about the district’s new plans to move its equity work forward and some of the steps the district has already taken.
The board also heard from community members who disagree with the district’s response to concerns about a book that was used teach Echo Park Elementary students about racism, and believe officials need to do more.
“We are having the difficult conversations that are necessary and know there are more to come. Collaboration is a foundational value in District 196. We look forward to coming together as a caring learning community so that each child can achieve the success they deserve,” Superintendent Mary Kreger said.
The district’s equity and inclusion efforts in recent months stem from a resolution the School Board adopted on June 8 that says the district acknowledges racism exists in the community and “decries and rebukes any and all forms of racism, bigotry or intolerance to any member of the community.” The resolution also says the School Board directs the superintendent to provide the board with recommendations to address racial inequalities in schools.
According to the district’s Dec. 14 presentation, the district’s areas of equity focus are student experience; hiring and retention, curriculum and instruction, professional development and leadership and accountability.
Some of the ways the district has addressed equity in these areas, according to the presentation include:
• Analyzing data and responding to inequities and attendance, behavior and course correction.
• Reducing barriers to access and opportunity for students of color. One example is the district’s goal to have enrollment and advanced classes at the high school level proportionately represent the population of students.
• Using non-discriminatory practices as students are identified for special education services and redesigning practices to better identify underrepresented students for gifted and talented programs.
• Changing agreements with local police departments to focus on equity training and review referral data to determine the impact on students.
• Increased social-emotional learning and mental health support.
• Hiring more minority teaching staff.
• Partnering with different groups to broaden hiring recruitment efforts.
• Providing elementary school books by authors and illustrators from different ethnic groups.
• Conducting an audit of instructional resources in secondary level social studies to coincide with the revision of state content standards.
• Training for staff related to cultural proficiency, restorative practices and trauma and school level anti-racist and anti-bias training. • Creating a new Equity Advisory Council that recently began meeting.
Kreger said the district is planning to expand its equity and inclusion department to hire a director of equity and inclusion.
“This is a cabinet level position that will provide another lens for decision making, increase our capacity to focus on equity, and expand our communication with our communities of color,” she said.
The district is also working with two equity consultants to help high school students design their own District 196 Conference on Equity to be held in 2021, according to Kreger.
“This is important work, and we look forward to making a difference for students, families and community,” she said.
Concerns remain
During the meeting’s public comment, several people, including parents, district employees and other community members addressed the board. Some called on the district to be more transparent about its equity efforts and said the district has been “silent” in its response to criticism about the use of the book “Something Happened In Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice.”
The book, written by three psychologists, was published in 2018. The children’s fictional picture book features a white family and a Black family who have conversations about a police officer shooting a Black man. The families also talk about “the history of racial injustice in the United States, and about how they can help break the pattern of racism,” according to a description from Magination Press the book’s publisher.
The Sahan Journal reported that Echo Park teacher Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, used the book for an assignment for her fourth-graders in October. She read the book to students in her class and provided a read aloud video for students learning at home.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association raised concerns in an Oct. 30 letter to Gov. Tim Walz about the book’s use at Echo Park and why the book is recommended as a resource by the Minnesota Department of Education and Department of Health. Association Executive Director Brian Peters wrote that the book “leaves the impression unchecked that police officers routinely pull over, arrest and kill Black people without consequence.” Peters also asked the state to have a follow-up conversation about the approval process for the book.
Kreger said in a message to Echo Park families and staff on Nov. 16 that while the book is not in the district’s curriculum or in elementary classroom libraries, “it can be used appropriately with elementary age children” as a resource for children to have discussions about race.
“On October 29, an adult who does not live in District 196 or have children in the district made a Facebook post expressing disappointment with the use of the book ‘Something Happened In Our Town: A Child’s Story of Social Injustice,’ alleging that District 196 teaches students ‘that cops shoot people because they are Black.’ The initial post included photos of some pages, but no other context about the book and did not name the teacher or school,” Kreger wrote.
“The post was immediately politicized and drew comments from people nationwide. The district chose not to respond to the post to not further inflame the responses of hate and intolerance that were shared. Change will happen with meaningful and difficult conversations, not from statements in social media posts without context for understanding.”
During the Dec. 14 meeting, some of the community members addressing the board said district officials have not done enough to publicly support Hassan after the initial backlash from the book.
Rebecca Gierok, a mother of three children attending the district, noted that residents have spoken out on social media, participated in a Nov. 16 demonstration at the district office in Rosemount, and made comments to the media in support of Hassan. She said the district’s silence cannot continue.
“My specific requests are as follows: Make a public statement in support of Ms. Qorsho, one that acknowledges the harm caused by the ongoing silence; two: listen to the unacknowledged voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students, parents, staff and teachers and immediately enact the changes that they are requesting,” she said. “and three: openly and honestly share the progress and data publicly at monthly interviews in multiple forums including the School Board meetings and district website and the monthly superintendent newsletter.”
Parent Thuy Jones said she thought there was no way the district would “throw a new teacher of color under the bus” after adopting the resolution denouncing the killing of George Floyd. She said meetings with the superintendent to share concerns and negotiate the next steps have led to no changes.
Jones asked officials to not rush the hiring process for the new equity director and consider creating an interim director position. She suggested that the district hire a third party consultant to perform an equity evaluation of the district and use that evaluation to revamp the equity department and update the equity director’s description. Jones said the district needs to prioritize creating policy around protecting Black, Indigenous and staff, students and families of color and restructure the new Equity Advisory Council because it is “not an accurate representation of the community it serves,” she added.
Resident Bob Zick said police are described as racial killers and perpetrators in the book, which he believes is “a false narrative.” He added the book stereotypes police and white people.
“It’s factually wrong,” he said.
District 196 cultural family advocate Nimo Gedi said her union is encouraged by the district’s decision to create the equity and inclusion director position. She said tackling inequities in the educational system requires a whole system approach that should include reengaging stakeholders at all levels. Gedi added there needs to be an examination of existing anti-discrimination policies and whether there’s a system in place to hold people accountable for their behavior and actions.
Later in the meeting before the equity presentation, Kreger said the district “wholeheartedly” supports anti-racist teaching and all of its teachers, including Hassan.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
