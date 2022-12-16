Residents ask high school activity centers to be added first-phase projects
District 196 officials expect to have a final recommendation on future facilities needs and planning for the School Board at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan officials say the feedback gathered from three district dialogue events at Apple Valley, Rosemount and Eagan high schools in November, through an online form, and the results of a recent community survey are guiding the final recommendation. The School Board heard the a report about the input during the Dec. 12 School Board meeting. District 196 Director of Communications Tony Taschner said the three district dialogue meetings drew 169 people and the online form had 1,596 responses.
The proposed preliminary recommendation previously presented to the School Board and broader community was crafted by a committee charged with future facilities planning. It has focused on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision.
District officials have said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the southeast area of the district. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. The campus that houses Rosemount Elementary, Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High is at capacity and is no longer expandable.
The committee broke down the facility plans related to growth into a “current phase,” “future phase” and “long-term/potential phase.” The committee aimed to look at planning beyond eight to 10 years in the future.
For the current phase, the committee’s preliminary recommendation includes building a new 20th elementary school, likely on land the district already owns at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount. The recommendation also includes building a new Rosemount Middle School building at a site to be determined, a science addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School and an addition onto the existing Rosemount High School. The existing Rosemount Middle School building would be repurposed for another use.
To address a consistent school experience, the committee’s recommendation includes
- adding science labs at middle schools including Scott Highlands and Dakota Hills, and Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools;
- a potential addition on to Dakota Ridge School;
- renovating Transition Plus;
- creating more multi-purpose learning areas in schools
- and improving performance spaces in schools.
The district has outlined multiple needs related to safety and security, including replacing security camera systems and adding cameras; site safety improvements at selected buildings; increased lighting at secondary school sites; and remodeling some restrooms for supervision and access.
District officials have said a potential bond referendum amount to complete all of the preliminary planned first phase projects could total $374 million. A recent community survey indicated $10 per month was the median figure for the amount of a tax increase taxpayers would tolerate.
The online form that was made available Nov. 15-Dec. 7 asked participants if they would support the preliminary recommendations for district facility needs over the next 10 years. Eighty-two percent of respondents said yes while 18% said no.
Eighty-three percent of online respondents said yes to supporting an increase of $10 per month on the average value home for the recommended improvements while 17% answered no to this question, Taschner said.
Taschner said in summarizing all of the feedback:
- The overall support for the recommendations as a whole was high;
- There’s “strong support” for safety and security maintenance and improvements;
- There’s agreement that schools are crowded and more space is needed;
- Concern exists related to older buildings and inconsistent student experiences;
- People have asked what about other areas of the district, since many of the high profile projects would be in Rosemount;
- There’s support for science labs, special education and early learning
- Some would like to have high school activity centers moved from potential second phase improvements to first-phase recommendations.
Three community members spoke in support of adding activity centers to the first phase improvements during a public comment period after the Dec. 12 presentation. Some said there’s a need for more indoor space because some after sports are reaching capacity or there’s an inability for local youth athletic groups to host large fundraising events in the district because of limited space.
Taschner said activity centers is a topic that’s risen to the surface through the recent public input process. There was some concern about the focus on one area of the district and what would be in it for other areas of the district, he added.
“This would be something that every community could have as an asset,” he said.
School Board Member Bianca Virnig asked what the additional cost would be to average value home taxpayers to add activity centers to the other projects outlined for a proposed referendum. Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said without adding the activity centers, the proposed referendum would cost the average valued home $11.50 per month. Adding activity centers would bring that total cost to about $19 per month.
Stotts said the board would also have the discretion to decide if a bond referendum could be put on the ballot as one or two questions, or not to pursue a referendum at this time.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
