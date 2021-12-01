The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board got a first look at proposed revisions to secondary-level courses during its Nov. 8 meeting.
Each course goes through a thorough review process before approval. The process includes the involvement of teachers, principals, the teaching and learning department and review by the superintendent’s cabinet before a final vote by the School Board.
Academic content standards developed at the state level through the Minnesota Department of Education, college and career readiness, specialized programs, and student interest and need can all affect changes to existing courses, according to district officials.
The following changes are proposed for middle school and high school, according to School Board documents:
Middle school
• Black Hawk, Falcon Ridge and Valley middle schools would have Creative Movement added as a new elective course for seventh and eighth grades.
• Heritage Spanish would be added as a new elective at Falcon Ridge.
• Argumentation and Debate would be added as a new elective course at Rosemount.
• Three of Valley Middle School’s courses would get name changes – Multimedia would become Fab Lab Design; Advanced Multimedia would change to advanced Fab Lab Design and STEM Innovations would become STEM Innovations and Robotics.
High school
For Apple Valley:
• Replicated courses would be AP Physics 1; SPARQ; Basketball Theory and Emerging Leaders.
• Course name changes would be Global Cuisine (previously International Cooking); Climate and Atmospheric Science (previously Meteorology), and Parent, Infant and Toddler Development (previously Parenting).
• A new course would be Podcasting 101.
For Eastview:
• Course name changes would be English 12 Literature and Composition A/B (previously English 12 A/B); Applied Manufacturing: Modern Manufacturing (previously Manufacturing: Sports Equipment) and Intro to Teacher Education A (previously Intro to Teacher Education).
• A new course would be Intro to Teacher Education B.
For Rosemount:
• A replicated course would be Leaders of Today.
• New courses would be American Sign Language and Beginning Band ABC.
For the School of Environmental Studies:
• Replicated courses would be Life 101; 2D Survey Art and 3D Survey Art.
• New courses would be Advanced 2D Survey Art; Advanced 3D Survey Art; Sculpture and Yoga and Intro to Industrial Robotics.
There are no course changes proposed for Eagan High School.
– Patty Dexter
