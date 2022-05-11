The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a contract and adjustments in compensation and benefits for multiple employee groups on May 9.
The board approved a contract with the Principals Association of Rosemount. The contract covers the district’s principals and assistant principals and becomes effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. The union’s members approved the contract on May 4.
The terms include a wage increase by 2.5% each year; the district increasing its monthly contribution to health insurance by 5% each year and increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 each year, according to School Board documents.
Changes in compensation and benefits were recommended for non-union administrators, special staff, assistant administrators and deans for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, which received board approval. These changes include increasing wages and longevity by 2.5% each year; increasing the district contribution to health insurance by 5% each year and increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 each year, the district said.
The board supported the following recommended compensation and benefits changes for non-licensed specialists: increasing wages and longevity by 2.5% each year; raising the district’s health insurance contribution by 5% each year and increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 each year. The adjustments are for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, according to the district.
The board approved changes in benefits and compensation for directors for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The adjustments include increasing wages by 2.5% each year; raising the district’s health insurance contribution by 5% each year and raising the 403(b) matching contribution by $500 each year, the School Board documents state.
