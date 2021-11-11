Vote could come in December
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board may vote on proposed attendance area changes, that officials say would help ease overcrowding in two Rosemount schools, in December.
The School Board heard the administration’s recommendations at Monday’s meeting and listened as some parents asked officials to consider how the changes would affect their children’s mental health and friendships, and allow the option of allowing younger students to go to the same middle and high school as their older sibling.
“Children have proven how resilient they are. But eventually there is an end to this resiliency. I understand changes need to be made,” said Jessica Kaspar, a Rosemount High School teacher and parent of three children in one of the affected neighborhoods. “But please, I’m simply asking that you provide the same choices to our sixth- and seventh-graders that you have extended to our current eighth-graders allowing those to choose to continue on their path to Rosemount High School.”
District 196 officials are looking at potential attendance area changes to ease crowding at Rosemount middle and high schools. The district has said adjustments are meant to alleviate current and projected overcrowding at the two Rosemount schools by fully using existing space at other district schools.
Most of the future growth is expected to be in the current Rosemount High School attendance area and the southeast part of the district. A district facilities steering committee is creating long-term plans to meet the need for additional space due to continued growth, according to the presentation.
There are four proposed high school changes and four proposed middle school changes.
The four proposed high school changes would move the outermost parts of the Rosemount High attendance area to three other high schools – Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview. There are 600 District 196 high school students currently living in these four areas combined, most attending Rosemount High.
The four proposed middle school changes would move parts of the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Dakota Hills and Scott Highlands, and parts of the Scott Highlands attendance area to Falcon Ridge and Valley middle schools. There are 380 District 196 middle school students currently living in these four areas combined, the district said.
According to the district, the recommendations for middle school and high school attendance-area adjustments include the following areas:
• All of Inver Grove Heights and a small portion of Eagan currently in the Rosemount High and Rosemount Middle attendance areas would move to Dakota Hills Middle and Eagan High.
• The northeast corner of the city of Apple Valley in the Scott Highlands/Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas, including the Huntington neighborhood, Valleywood Golf Course and a small portion of the Evermoor neighborhood in Apple Valley, would move to Falcon Ridge Middle and Eastview High.
• The remaining portion of the Scott Highlands attendance area north of 140th Street would also move to Falcon Ridge and would remain at Eastview High.
• The southwest corner of the city of Rosemount and northwest corner of Empire Township would move from the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Scott Highlands and would remain at Rosemount High. The area is bordered by County Road 42 and 155th Street West to the north, Highway 3 to the east, Diamond Path to the west and the district border to the south.
• The far southwest corner of the Scott Highlands Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas in the city of Lakeville/Valley Park neighborhood would move to Valley Middle and Apple Valley High. The area is bordered by County Road 46 to the north, Foliage Avenue to the east, Cedar Avenue to the west and Dodd Road to the south.
If the recommended changes to the northeast corner of Apple Valley in the Scott Highlands and Rosemount middle and high school attendance areas are approved, a part of the Shannon Park Elementary School attendance area in Apple Valley would be moved to Diamond Path Elementary. This small area is bordered by Huntingdon Park to the north, Rosemount to the east and Diamond Path to the south and west. This would be the only part of Shannon Park attending Falcon Ridge Middle and Eastview if this change is not made, according to the district.
Under the preliminary recommendations first released by the district in October, the following enrollment options were being proposed:
• Current ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students attending Rosemount High could choose to attend their new attendance-area high school or remain at Rosemount High through graduation, with transportation provided;
• Current eighth-grade students could choose to attend their new attendance-area high school or attend Rosemount High through graduation, with transportation provided;
• Current sixth- and seventh-grade students could choose to attend their new attendance-area middle school or their current attendance-area middle school through eighth grade, with transportation provided, and
• Current fifth-grade students would attend their new attendance-area middle school, unless they have an older sibling attending their current attendance-area middle school at the same time and they choose to attend that school. Transportation would be provided only through the 2023-24 school year.
• The sibling preference would also apply to students in other grades.
The district held information sessions and offered an online comment form for parents in October. As a result of the feedback, the sibling preference has been expanded to current K-7 students in the affected areas with a sibling who graduated from RHS or will graduate from RHS based on other enrollment options being proposed. Transportation would be provided through the 2025-26 school year for high schools students and through 2023-24 for middle school students.
The recommendation was also tweaked to allow current third- through fifth-grade students studying Mandarin at Diamond Path Elementary to enroll at Scott Highlands Middle School through an intra-district transfer.
Administrators plan to ask the board to vote on the proposal on Dec. 13. If approved, families would be asked to make their enrollment choices for 2022-23 in January.
Board Chair Jackie Magnuson encouraged members of the public to continue contacting School Board members until that time with their feedback. She noted when looking at Rosemount High School’s current enrollment, for example, that the district is trying to balance making sure there are enough opportunities for students.
“If we’ve got 2,700 kids at Rosemount High School, that automatically starts to limit the opportunities that your child has to be in a play, or that your child has to be on a sports team. So those are some of the stories and the thoughts in the hearts that I kind of sit here in balance of, you know, moving people or we don’t move people and now students have lost opportunities,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
