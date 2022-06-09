Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials could be offering a recommendation to address long-range facilities needs to the School Board by the end of this year.
A facilities and equipment steering committee, which includes department heads, principals and representatives of Wold Architects, has been meeting since June 2021. The group has delved into enrollment projections; capacity issues; elementary, secondary, special education, food service and community education needs and possible facility options as part of a facilities master planning process.
The School Board heard an update on the committee’s progress during a June 6 special meeting.
One idea being explored for addressing future growth and planning is constructing two new elementary schools; constructing an addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School and building a new Rosemount Middle School, and constructing additions onto Rosemount and Eastview high schools.
The existing Rosemount Middle School building could be repurposed. Some of those ideas included a welcome center, early childhood screening, housing District Service Center or 196Online staff, training or development spaces and meeting and conference spaces.
Sal Bagley of Wold Architects said this option would allow Rosemount and Eastview high schools to accommodate near-term growth but stay within the ideal range of building size to meet academics, athletics and arts programming. Building Rosemount Middle School at a new site would provide an adequate structure and land for the desired experience of students and staff.
The existing Rosemount Middle School building has several space challenges including narrow hallways; not enough gym, kitchen and cafeteria space for capacity and the quantity and quality of science labs. The building itself is aging and is the “least dynamic” of the middle schools, according to the presentation.
In January, the committee reported that East Lake and Rosemount elementary schools were still showing high growth but other elementary schools are showing decreases. Elementary projections were down overall from demographer Hazel Reinhardt’s projections. This could be related to the district’s 196 Online digital school option. Enrollment for middle and high schools were tracking close to Reinhardt’s projections.
The district anticipates space will be needed for about 2,971 pre-kindergarten through high school students in the next 10 years based on current enrollment and center-based programming projections. This projection does not include anticipated developments at UMore Park in Rosemount, which is expected to bring about 550 additional K-12 students into District 196, according to the June 6 presentation.
Scott McQueen of Wold Architects said the committee looked at what the possible pace of the growth could be beyond 10 years because long-term growth depends on additional housing and move outs. A significant amount of undeveloped acreage is in a “holding pattern.”
UMore, which remains a large piece of the puzzle, has nearly 2,200 acres of contaminated land that needs remediation; about 2,800 acres is set aside for the Vermillion Highlands Wildlife Management Area; mining agreements exist for about 1,600 acres and other mining operations are using about 2,200 acres. About 500 acres has been set aside for agricultural preserve areas, according to McQueen.
A large amount of other acreage in the east part of the district is also planned for or currently tied up for light industrial, McQueen said.
This information has led the committee to conclude that land will be slow to develop after the current boom and the focus is shifting to non-residential uses. The school district’s growth is likely to slow after 10 years. Land for additional school development is scarce, McQueen said.
“We’re having a heck of a time even identifying properties where we might build schools to handle the growth,” said Mark Stotts, District 196 director of finance and operations.
Board Member Joel Albright asked if the district has the ability to move quickly if a good deal comes up for a piece of land. Stotts said the district could enter into a purchase agreement with some money down with the intent that if a referendum passes the purchase could be a “done deal.”
“We could go out right now and buy land if we wanted to, but you’d be eating into general fund reserves and it’s probably not something we want to entertain,” Stotts said.
Stotts said a 20-acre parcel within UMore has been identified by a developer as a good site for an elementary school. The district has talked with the developer and has made no commitments about the property, but if a decision had to be made, that would likely need to be in 2023.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said the district plans to conduct a community survey at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year to help create the final recommendation that the committee would give to the superintendent’s cabinet for its review.
District officials anticipate providing a recommendation to the School Board in late 2022 or early 2023, Taschner said.
Bagley said if the district chooses to go for a referendum, there are five possible dates in 2023.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.