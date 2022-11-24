All District 196 high schools could offer an Ojibwe class if proposed changes to secondary-level courses for next school year get final approval.
That’s one example of the suggested changes brought forward by district officials. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board got a first look at the proposed revisions during its Nov. 14 meeting.
“Our course revisions each year reflect the story of what has happened in education at the local, state and national levels. Many factors shape the proposed course changes each year,” Steve Troen, director of teaching and learning said.
Academic content standards developed at the state level through the Minnesota Department of Education, college and career readiness, specialized programs, and student interest and need can all affect changes to existing courses, according to district officials.
Each course goes through a thorough review process before approval. The process includes the involvement of teachers, principals, the teaching and learning department and review by the superintendent’s cabinet before a final vote by the School Board.
The following changes are proposed for middle school and high school, according to School Board documents:
Middle school
- Unified PE would be a new course offered at Black Hawk Middle School.
- Course name changes at all middle schools would be English Language Development Contextual Language (previously Academic Support); ELD Foundations (previously Foundations of English); ELD Intermediate (previously Intermediate English); ELD Transitions (previously Transitional English) and ELD Content (previously Content English).
High School
For all high schools:
- New classes would be AP Pre-calculus and Ojibwe.
- Restructured and split classes would be TEDS Advanced 9-12 and ELD Lit Comp 12.
- Aviation Exploration would be offered as a districtwide career development opportunity for juniors and seniors.
For Apple Valley:
- New classes would be Ethnic Studies and Introduction to Education.
- Name changes would be Pre-AP English 10A and 10B (previously Honors Comp 10 and Honors Lit 10) and English 10 A and 10B (previously Comp 10 and Lit 10).
For Eagan:
- New classes would be Sports Officiating and Fusion.
- A name change would be Outdoor Science Investigations (previously Biology of Minnesota).
For Eastview:
- New classes would be Yoga 1, Unified Cooking, Unified Dance and Unified Art.
- Name changes would be Introduction to Education (previously Intro to Teach Education); AP World History: Modern A (previously AP Modern World/Euro History A); AP World History: Modern B (previously AP Modern World/Euro History B); AP European History A (AP Modern World/Euro History C); AP European History B (previously AP Modern World/Euro History D); Psychology of Human Development A and B (previously Psychology of Personalty A and B) and Keyboarding A: Microsoft Word Essentials (previously Keyboarding A: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials- Computer Skills for High School Success).
- A replicated course would be Advanced Volleyball.
For Rosemount:
- New classes would be American Sign Language I ABC and Powersports Technology.
- Name changes would be Keyboarding A: Microsoft Word Essentials (previously Keyboarding A: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials- Computer Skills for High School Success); Keyboarding B: Microsoft Excel Essentials (previously Keyboarding B: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials - Computer Skills for High School Success and Beyond); Keyboarding C: Microsoft PowerPoint and Office Integration (previously e Keyboarding C: Typing and Microsoft Word Essentials - Advanced Computer Skills for High School Success and Beyond); Marketing B: Creating Brands That Sell (previously Marketing B: Sales); Welding and Manufacturing (previously Welding and Machining); Introduction to Powersports (previously Introduction to Small Engines); Sport and Game Equipment (previously Sports Equipment) and Digital Illustration I, II and III (previously Digital Art I, II and III).
- Replicated courses would be Elementary Mentoring, Project Design - Pinterest and Survey of Visual Arts.
- Restructured and split courses would be ELD 2 Reading/Writing and ELD 2 Reading/Writing.
The School of Environmental Studies would offer Introduction to Education as a new course.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.