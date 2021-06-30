New listening sessions created, limits placed on special communication requests
Community members will be able to continue offering public comment at Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board meetings, but some newly approved policy revisions will change how that happens.
The School Board approved changes June 28 to three policies related to School Board meetings, general organization and district community relations. The revisions include creating new board listening sessions, limiting the number of people who can sign up for special communication requests during regular meetings, changing the time limit for special communication requests from five minutes to four minutes and eliminating open forum from the regular meeting agenda.
Prior to Monday’s vote, there had been three ways the public can offer feedback during meetings; one was by commenting on a specific agenda item. People who wanted to discuss topics not on the agenda could do so during open forum or by making a special communication request.
Special communication request speakers had to sign up five days prior to a meeting and got five minutes to speak. Open forum speakers were able to sign up the day of the meeting, were limited to two minutes each and up to seven people were able to talk during open forum. Any questions asked of the board or administration during the public comment periods were not answered at the meeting, but staff provide responses in the days following the meeting.
The policy changes approved June 28 differ slightly from the original recommendation proposed by administrators during the June 14 meeting. The original recommendation included eliminating both special communication requests and open forum from the regular meeting agenda along with creating the new listening sessions.
Multiple community members at the June 14 and June 28 meetings expressed concern about the possible removal of the two regular meeting public comment periods and asked the board to consider keeping them in place. Some said they favored the creation of the listening sessions as an added opportunity for public comment but not as a replacement for open forum and special communication requests.
District Attorney Jill Coyle previously said at the June 14 the proposed changes were intended to “enhance opportunities for district stakeholders to provide input and feedback to School Board members, while also improving the efficiency of regular school board meetings.” On June 28, 27 people signed up to speak for special communication requests and open forum. Nearly two hours of the meeting was devoted to hearing their comments and concerns about the proposed changes to the meeting public comment periods; critical race theory; comprehensive sex education; the need for phonics teaching and the district’s approach to equity and inclusion.
When the time came to vote on the policy revisions, Board Chair Jackie Magnuson suggested accepting the changes as presented with the exception that the special communication request would be kept with a limit of 10 speakers allowed per meeting with a time limit of three minutes per person.
Magnuson allowed community members to offer feedback before the board’s vote. Some speakers said it’s hard to convey what they want to say in three minutes and believed giving people at least four minutes would be a better compromise. School Board members Mike Roseen and Craig Angrimson both said they would rather see people be allowed to speak for four minutes instead of three. The board ended up voting unanimously to approve the policy revisions as presented with the exception that special communication requests would stay with a limit of 10 speakers and a time limit of four minutes per person.
One community member asked how the people who sign up would be chosen if more than 10 people sign up to speak for a special communication request. Magnuson said staff can use a lottery system, which is something that’s already done for enrollment in the district’s magnet schools.
While multiple people asked if the community listening sessions would be video recorded or suggested they should be recorded, Magnuson said recording the sessions is not part of the current plan.
The other approved policy changes include those related to meeting notices, emergency meetings and electronic meetings, according to School Board documents.
According to the district, the one-hour listening sessions will take place on a monthly basis during the school year and rotate among district schools. One to three School Board members would attend the sessions. District 196 stakeholders, which include district residents, district property or business owners, district employees, current students, parents or guardians and district contractors, can sign up in advance to address board members for up to five minutes each. Speakers will not be allowed to bring complaints or concerns about specific staff members or other people in public listening sessions.
Some School Board members said they believe the new listening sessions will provide a better chance for back-and-forth dialogue, residents will benefit by being able to speak to board members in their community school and noted that the policies should continually be reviewed if the process needs to be improved.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said on June 29 the changes to the policies for School Board meetings and general organization, which include the special communication request tweaks, will take effect beginning with the next regular board meeting on July 26.
Not all of the details have been worked out with the listening sessions, which are addressed in the district community relations policy. They will be held during the school year beginning in September, Taschner said. He added he’s not sure how the dates will be communicated to the public but he doesn’t believe they would be posted like a board meeting since fewer than a quorum of board members would attend.
“We will advertise on website, social media, email, etc., I would imagine,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
