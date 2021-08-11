Area Learning Center will have new permanent home
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s Area Learning Center will have a new permanent home.
The School Board in two separate votes approved a purchase and sale agreement to buy a building at 2120 Silver Bell Road in Eagan from the Minnesota Autism Center, and approved naming the new building the Silver Bell Learning Center. The building will be the district’s third learning center.
The building is being purchased for $10.82 million, which includes $320,000 in non-refundable earnest money that will allow the district to take occupancy of the building before the sale is completed. Director of Operations Mark Stotts said the district is issuing $10.5 million in certificates of participation in late January or early February 2022 and will close on the purchase prior to the end of February.
“Because of how MAC financed construction, they were unable to lease the building to us for six months. Hence the $320,000 of earnest money ... is the equivalent of 6 months rent because they’re letting us move in this week,” he said. “Because we issued (Certificates of Participation) earlier this year to finance the turf fields at AVHS and EVHS, we cannot issue any more debt in 2021 without jeopardizing the tax exempt status.”
The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility, built in 2017, will house the district’s Area Learning Center high school program and early childhood screening and programming. It’s located in the northeast corner of Highway 13 and Cedar Avenue in Eagan, across from Twin Cities Premium Outlets and the Metro Red Line station on Cedar Avenue.
The Area Learning Center was previously located in one half of a district-owned building at 5840 149th St. W. in Apple Valley. It temporarily relocated to the Rosemount Community Center for the 2020-21 school year because of growth in the Transition Plus program, Stotts said.
Stotts said the district has no planned renovations at this time but modifications may be made in the future. A district news release says the building already contains a gym and other amenities including 16 classrooms, eight private offices, eight open offices, three meeting rooms and a large training room. The 7.25-acre site also features a track, baseball/softball field, large parking lot and room to expand.
The Silver Bell Learning Center is not located within the district’s boundaries, but Stotts said he confirmed with the Minnesota Department of Education that the district could own and operate a building outside of its boundaries.
“We looked at five other facilities, all located in the district and all needing extensive renovations in order for them to meet our needs,” he said.
Stotts said the district will save an estimated $2 million to $3 million in upfront costs for renovations if it were to lease a building that was not a school. The district planned to begin moving into the building during the week of Aug. 9.
Frustrations boil over
Frustrations from community members attending the Aug. 9 meeting boiled over after the special communication request public comment period of the meeting.
The meeting agenda included “open forum,” as the next item after the special communication request. Open forum was previously a public comment period during which community members could sign up the night of a regular business meeting to address the board for two minutes each. The School Board approved policy changes June 28 that included eliminating open forum from the regular meeting agendas; placing limits on special communication requests and creating new listening sessions.
On Aug. 9, the board tried to vote on its consent agenda items when a community member began to approach the podium and asked about speaking during open forum. Some audience members began yelling when Board Chair Jackie Magnuson said there was no open forum and started reading the list of consent agenda items. The shouting continued for over a minute until Magnuson said the board would take a 10 minute break.
During that break, the district contacted the Apple Valley Police Department to request a law enforcement presence, said Communications Director Tony Taschner. According to the Police Department, two squad cars and a supervisor were initially sent to Dakota Ridge School, but only the supervisor remained in the parking lot until the end of the meeting.
“We notified Apple Valley Police in advance of the meeting about the possibility of needing to contact them if behavior of adults became an issue during the meeting. We did contact them when there was shouting and Chair Magnuson called for a 10-minute break. The police remained in the parking lot and did not come in the building,” Taschner said in an Aug. 10 email.
After the break, Magnuson noted the board’s vote in June to eliminate the open forum. She said open forum being listed on the agenda was a clerical error. She said people previously had to sign up; no one had because there is no open forum and that the meeting would proceed to the consent agenda. Audience members began shouting and chanting as Magnuson read through the consent agenda items and the board voted on them. The shouting lasted for nearly three minutes until Stotts came up to speak about the purchase of the new building for the Area Learning Center.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.