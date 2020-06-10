Superintendent directed to address racial inequality in schools
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a resolution June 8 to reinforce the district’s “commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.”
The resolution adopted by the board says the district acknowledges racism exists in the community and “decries and rebukes any and all forms of racism, bigotry or intolerance to any member of the community.”
The resolution was initiated by School Board Member Cory Johnson. Johnson said he recently had a conversation with a colleague who described checking in an African American friend to see how they were doing amid recent events. The friend thanked Johnson’s colleague for checking in and said, “When my white friends don’t call and check in with me, it makes me think they don’t care,” according to Johnson.
“I thought it was a very powerful statement and it started me thinking about I wonder if we have students in our district right now that think we don’t care,” he said. “It is my hope with this resolution that we send a message that not only do we care, but we acknowledge we can improve and we’re going to take a step to do better.”
School Board Member Craig Angrimson said Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen started a committee in January for equity in education, which included involvement from teachers and administrators. The group was discussing ways to make it easier for children from various groups to learn through books on the topic. The meetings were cut short because of COVID-19. Angrimson added he hopes the committee will start back up.
Board Member Joel Albright shared comments he’d gotten from students and teachers in recent email messages about the current events.
“They were struggling with the whole COVID distance learning process and you throw this on top and you get comments like, ‘Everything that’s going on in the world in Minneapolis and around the world is seriously messing with my head. I’m scared. I’m nervous,’ ” he said. “ ‘I have absolutely no focus on my school work. Many of the people I used to call friends are being racist and defensive on social media. I want to finish the year strong but I’m having trouble. Why is the timing with this so bad?’ ”
Albright said it’s good the district is bringing this to the forefront.
“It’s going to affect all aspects of our community and our students, and we really have to keep our students in mind where they are mentally and how this is affecting them internally and take that all into consideration,” he said.
The resolution also says the School Board directs the superintendent to provide the board with recommendations to address racial inequalities in schools.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said she’s committed to leading this work with urgency and integrity. The Obama Foundation and My Brothers’ Keeper are calling on community leaders to take action regarding police and use of force in their cities. The district will follow its four-step process and commit to action with its educational practices.
“Our call to action includes purposeful steps review, engage, report and reform our actions, beliefs and practices,” she said.
Kreger said the district will review its data, curriculum and instructional practices. It will engage with the community through surveys, focus groups and reaching out to established parent, teacher and student groups. There are also plans to establish a diversity advisory council.
Kreger will report the findings and recommendations to the School Board by December 2020, she said.
“Together we will reform and take action and use equity as our lens to develop a new strategic plan for the school district,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
