Committee to begin looking deeper
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials have restarted the conversation about future facilities needs.
Addressing space issues for the Area Learning Center, early childhood programs, Dakota Ridge School, and at the secondary and elementary levels have been identified as facilities needs, District 196 officials told the School Board during a May 17 special meeting. There’s also interest in having additional gender-neutral restrooms and shower facilities available at more schools.
“The pandemic put a hold on any long-term facilities planning process. Now that it appears we’re going back to some kind of ‘normal,’ it is readily apparent that the need for additional space did not go away. We are really just in the planning stages at this point,” Mark Stotts, director of finance and operations said in a May 25 email to the newspaper.
District administrators and representatives from Wold Architects also presented information about possible timelines for an election for a potential bond referendum, construction and engaging the community about possible attendance area changes, and a committee formed to investigate facilities planning in more detail.
Discussions about any potential attendance area changes or facilities planning had been on hold since September 2020, when the School Board directed administrators to instead to focus on safety, equity and achievement.
Prior to that, officials had said at a July 2020 meeting a previous report from demographer Hazel Reinhardt indicated that Rosemount High School and Rosemount Middle School were over capacity while Scott Highlands Middle School was “at or over” capacity.
The most recent demographic study presented by Reinhardt in December predicts District 196’s enrollment, excluding early childhood and center-based special education, could range between 28,899 and 29,959 by 2030-31. This would be an increase of 5.2 to 9.1 percent from the 2020-21 enrollment of 27,466.
The total enrollment, including early childhood and center-based special education, is projected to range between 30,424 and 31,535 by 2030-31, compared to the 2020-21 enrollment of 28,536, the report states.
Most of the current growth is on the east and southeast portion of the district, in the Lakeville and Rosemount areas, according to the district. Stotts noted at the May 17 meeting that as an example, East Lake Elementary in Lakeville, the district’s newest elementary school, is already full.
The district’s total enrollment decreased by 0.9 percent from 2019-20 to 2020-21. District officials attributed this, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic causing parents to seek out other choices, which affected elementary enrollment more than the secondary level. Stotts said on May 17 the district didn’t see a big decrease at the high school level last year because of the continued growing enrollment.
Stotts said he believes the district will still need to address secondary level space issues, even with the recent pandemic effects. He said he’s not sure what that will look like but noted that the committee could look at possibilities including building a smaller high school similar to the School of Environmental Studies, or converting Rosemount Middle School into a career technical center and building a new middle school.
The committee looking into facilities needs includes Stotts, other directors of elementary education, secondary education, special education, teaching and learning and community education; other employees from other departments including finance and buildings and grounds, and elementary and secondary principals.
“We will start the committee process and bring a recommendation to the board,” Stotts said.
ALC, early childhood
Stotts said the district needs to find a permanent home for the Area Learning Center, which is presently housed in the Rosemount Community Center. The ALC had to move out of its previous location, the district-owned building at 5840 149th St. W. in Apple Valley because of the need to expand the Transition Plus program due to social distancing and higher enrollments.
The district has looked at the Galaxie Business Center in Apple Valley as an early preliminary option, but has had no talks with owners about a potential lease, Stotts said.
The district planned to tour the Minnesota Autism Center building in Eagan this week as a potential option for a second early childhood location. The district hasn’t yet communicated with the owners, so everything is preliminary, Stotts said.
“There is currently a need for a second location, in addition to the Dakota Valley Learning Center, as we have a waiting list for our early childhood programs,” he said.
Stotts said Dakota Ridge is at capacity. The school site could support an addition onto the building, but how big the addition could be is yet to be determined. This is an issue the facilities committee will study.
Attendance areas
Stotts said the district needs to maximize the use of all district facilities and potential boundary changes could help the district do that.
“However, even with boundary changes, there is still a need for additional space in order to accommodate growing enrollments. As far as timing goes, we need to study the issue as it relates to a potential referendum,” he said.
Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen said the district is exploring the possibility of restarting the process originally shared with the board in July 2020, using updated enrollment projections and primarily focusing on relieving enrollment and capacity pressure at Rosemount High School and Rosemount Middle School.
“The goal would be to share some preliminary proposed adjustment areas with the board in early August. If the board chooses to move forward with the process, there would be community engagement in September and October and a decision on any changes no later than December,” he said.
Patty Dexter
