Community input sought at upcoming meetings
A new Rosemount Middle School building and other facility changes could be in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s future if a committee’s recommendation gets final School Board approval.
A facilities and equipment steering committee, which includes department heads, principals and representatives of Wold Architects, has been meeting since June 2021. The group has delved into enrollment projections; capacity issues; elementary, secondary, special education, food service and community education needs; and possible facility options as part of a facilities master planning process.
The School Board got a look at preliminary recommendations from the committee during a special Nov. 7 meeting. The topic is also expected to be on the agenda for the Nov. 14 regular meeting.
The district is hosting three “district dialogue” events during which the public is being asked to provide feedback on the preliminary facility recommendations. The meetings are set for 6-8 p.m. each night Tuesday Nov. 15, at Eastview High School; Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Rosemount High School, and Thursday, Nov. 17, at Eagan High School. Each event will begin with a large group presentation then break into smaller groups for facilitated discussions. The meetings are open to the public, but community members are being asked to pre-register at https://bit.ly/3TUQCO4 to select their meeting and identify which stakeholder group they represent.
District officials say the feedback gathered from the district dialogue events and the results of a recent community survey will guide the final recommendation.
Administrators expect to present a report on the district dialogue events to the School Board on Dec. 12 and facilities master plan final recommendations on Jan. 9, 2023.
Preliminary recommendations
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said the committee worked under three key areas as it narrowed down possibilities for facilities recommendations: growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision.
“We don’t want people to think we entered into this recommendation lightly. It wasn’t just one or two meetings and saying, ‘Here’s our wish list,’ ” he said. “We really, really studied the needs of the district and think we’ve come up with a recommendation that would serve our district down the road.”
Stotts said the district is expected to continue growing over the next 10 years, though that growth has not recently kept pace with previous projections. The pressure for more space is the greatest in the southeast area of the district. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville.
The committee believes expanding facilities, maximizing the use of current space and allowing for other program offerings should be considered. The district also does not want facilities to operate with more than their intended student capacities, Stotts said.
Stotts said Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space.
The campus that houses Rosemount Elementary, Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High is at capacity and is no longer expandable, Stotts said.
The committee broke down the facility plans related to growth into a “current phase,” “future phase” and “long-term/potential phase.” Stotts said the committee aimed to look at planning beyond eight to 10 years in the future.
For the current phase, the committee’s preliminary recommendation includes building a new 20th elementary school, likely on land the district already owns at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount. The new school’s capacity would likely be 638 students.
The recommendation also includes building a new Rosemount Middle School building, with a capacity of 1,350 students at a site to be determined, a science addition onto Scott Highlands Middle School and an addition onto the existing Rosemount High School for an additional 300 students. The existing Rosemount Middle School building would be repurposed for another use.
In the future phase, additions onto different district schools for pre-kindergarten and a new 21st elementary school would be possible. The long-term/potential phase plans include a possible 22nd new elementary school, additional middle school capacity and a future edition onto Eastview High School. To address the consistent experience part of the plans, the committee’s recommendation includes
- adding science labs at middle schools including Scott Highlands and Dakota Hills, and Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools;
- a potential addition on to Dakota Ridge School;
- renovating Transition Plus;
- creating more multi-purpose learning spaces in schools
- and adding a dedicated performance space at three middle schools.
The district outlined multiple needs related to safety and security, including replacing security camera systems and adding cameras; site safety improvements at selected buildings; increased lighting at secondary school sites; and remodeling some restrooms for supervision and access, according to the presentation.
Stotts said a potential bond referendum amount to complete all of the preliminary planned first phase projects could total $374 million. A recent community survey indicated $10 per month was the median figure for the amount of a tax increase taxpayers would tolerate.
“What the committee was trying to do was stay within the parameters that the survey indicated for that $10 a month tax tolerance,” Stotts said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.