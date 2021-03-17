School Board is scheduled to vote on March 18
District 196 middle and high school students may return to all in-person learning in April if a recommendation receives School Board approval.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board is scheduled to vote on a recommendation during a 5 p.m. March 18 special meeting. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFGiBytWYdYuatj6lfZwtA.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said during a March 16 interview that officials were planning to recommend that middle and high school students move from the hybrid learning model to expanded in-person learning starting April 19. Students would attend school four days a week, with Wednesdays being distance learning days to allow planning time for teachers and certain students to come into school for extra academic support.
Taschner said the April 19 date was determined after the district’s incident command and regional support teams met Tuesday to discuss possibilities. The School Board received some initial information about COVID-19 county case rates and discussed the return to expanded in-person learning for secondary students at a March 10 special meeting.
The School Board indicated at the March 10 meeting that it wants students to finish the school year without having to shift learning models again, according to Taschner.
Officials also considered April 12 as a possible date for the return to expanded in-person learning.
“The more we talked about it and had the discussion, there was some apprehension about coming back on the 12th given where the where the numbers are headed, that they’ve picked back up, and that they are going to continue to increase incrementally, at least over the next couple of weeks based on what we’ve been told by Dakota County Public Health,” Taschner said.
Taschner said by the April 19 date, most educators who have elected to get the COVID-19 vaccine will have received the second dose. The district doesn’t anticipate having as many issues with staffing as earlier in the year, which was one of the factors that led to secondary students moving to distance learning in the fall before switching back to the hybrid model in February.
Most secondary students are currently attending school in the hybrid model, where students go to school in person two days per week and learn remotely the other days. About one-fourth of secondary students are in the district’s full-time distance learning option, 196 Digital Academy, according to a district news release.
The state revised its guidance for secondary schools in February to allow for social distancing of 3 feet instead of 6 feet. This is one of the factors the School Board plans to consider at Thursday’s meeting, the district said.
Taschner said the success and sustainability of the plan would be dependent on the county COVID-19 positive case rate and support from community through residents continuing to take precautions.
“All of this is a balance between public health, and what’s best for public health and what’s best for kids and what they need and their mental health,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.