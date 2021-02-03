Grades 6-11 could begin Feb. 22
District 196 officials plan to have secondary students return to a hybrid learning model later this month.
Under the plans, students in grades 6-11 would begin a mix of in-person and distance learning Feb. 22 while 12th-grade students would move to the same model March 8. The plans are contingent on COVID-19 case rates continuing to decline in the county and district, according to district officials.
The approved plans also change the 2020-21 calendar to make Feb. 16 and 17 transition days if they shift the learning model. There would be no school for sixth- through 12th-grade students on those days.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board voted 4-3 to approve the plans during a special board meeting Feb. 2.
Chair Jackie Magnuson and members Joel Albright, Sachin Isaacs and Cory Johnson voted in favor of administrators’ recommendations, while members Craig Angrimson, Art Coulson and Mike Roseen were the dissenting votes.
Magnuson said multiple committees and people have given their support and input for the plan, which went through multiple iterations before it was brought for final board approval.
“We have the numbers and we’ll watch the numbers as we always do, because health and safety are our number one concerns, but we need to get our kids back in the classrooms,” she said.
Angrimson, Coulson and Roseen all said they appreciated the work that has gone into the planning but they didn’t believe it’s still safe enough for students to return to in-person learning. Coulson cited a concern with COVID-19 variants that have been confirmed in Minnesota.
“I understand our responsibility to teach the children and stuff but I also think we have a larger responsibility to make sure that we can do it in an absolutely safe way; and that’s for staff and students,” Roseen said. “And I quite frankly just don’t believe we’re there yet.”
District officials say the COVID-19 county case rate data supports a shift to hybrid learning as there’s been a recent downward trend in positive cases.
The Dakota County positive 14-day case rate per 10,000 was 72.84 from Dec. 6-Dec. 19. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 9, the case rate was 53.23, according to the district.
As of Thursday, Jan. 28, the 14-day county positive case rate was 45. There were 16 positive student cases in District 196 with a cumulative total of 591 as of the first day of school on Sept. 14.
There were three positive District 196 staff cases with a cumulative total of 255 since Sept. 14.
The 14-day county positive case rate was projected to decrease to 33.2 by Feb. 4 and 30.09 on Feb. 11.
Hybrid model details
According to the Feb. 2 presentation details, schools will contact families with more information about the specific school schedules.
In general, if students were in the hybrid model before it was changed to distance learning in November, they will go back to the hybrid model. Students will attend school in person two times a week as part of a “Cohort A” (Monday and Thursday) or “Cohort B” (Tuesday and Friday). Wednesday will continue to be a distance learning day for all students.
Students enrolled in 196 Digital Academy can stay in full-time distance learning until the end of the school year or request to be switched to the hybrid model by filling out an online form that will be shared by their school.
Angrimson asked why seniors are making the switch later than the other grades.
Eagan High School Principal Polly Reikowski said they were limited to bringing three grades back at a time by state officials. When they looked at different options, administrators wanted to bring as many students back to school as possible. They decided to start with ninth through 11th grades for a few reasons. They believe seniors are better at advocating for themselves to get help when needed and they have more connections with teachers than younger students.
Eastview High School Principal Bruce Miller added that ninth-graders did not have much time to make connections and understand the culture of their school before students switched to distance learning.
“We have some ninth-graders who have had very limited connections, relative to their peer cohorts,” he said. “We just wanted to be able to get them back for a little additional time to get them acclimated and understanding a little bit more about how our schools work and how they can advocate for themselves inside our building walls.”
Angrimson also asked why the district was not waiting until teachers are vaccinated before bringing secondary students back to school buildings.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said the vaccine rollout is being controlled by the state and the plans have changed as the state figures things out. The district can only support the state’s efforts.
“We don’t feel that it is responsible to continue to wait, when we have no deadline in mind, and I think it’s one thing to feel the ill effects of having kids not in person for a short period of time,” she said. “But this now as it gets longer and longer, we’re more and more concerned about the effects it’s having on our students’ education.”
According to the presentation, several safety precautions have been taken in schools including:
• Cleaning, sanitizing and ventilation procedures in buildings and on school buses;
• High efficiency particulate air filters in all classrooms;
• Continuing daily at-home self assessment of health for staff and families;
• Contact tracing, 14-day quarantine and isolation “in collaboration with public health;”
• COVID-19 testing offered every other week to all staff in contact with students;
• Social distancing reminders and classrooms set up to adhere to social distancing requirements;
• Hand-sanitizing stations;
• Frequently-cleaned buses and assigned seating, with secondary buses remaining at 50% capacity;
• Limiting visitors, volunteers or group events at schools;
• Contactless meal service;
• Most of student support taking place in the classroom to minimize interaction;
• Reduce hallway passing time in high schools;
• Staff and students required to wear face coverings, with staff being required to wear face coverings and face shields together when students and other staff are present;
• Clear, three-sided desk barriers for small group instruction.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
