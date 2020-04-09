Dollars come from 2019 operating levy
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials have identified how transportation funding from the 2019 operating levy will be used next school year.
The new 10-year operating levy passed by voters in November 2019 includes $1 million annually budgeted for transportation improvements starting with the 2020-21 school year. As part of planning for spending the additional revenue generated from the new operating levy, a committee of district, middle school and high school administrators reviewed potential improvements. The group developed four recommended improvements totaling $954,000 for the first year, according to a presentation during a March 9 special School Board meeting.
“I am just really pleased. As we look forward and as we think about how we spend our dollars, we have to be transparent and we have to go back to our community and say ‘This is what we’re doing and this is the effect it had,’ ” Superintendent Mary Kreger said.
The recommendations will be reviewed each year and adjustments will be made as needed based on ridership data.
“We’re going to monitor it from year to year. If we aren’t using the money then we have to rethink what we’re doing,” said Director of Operations Mark Stotts.
According to the presentation, the district plans to spend $513,000 on after-school activity buses. The buses would be made available at all middle school and the four comprehensive high schools five days a week.
The district intends to use $20,000 for Dakota United Hawks after-practice transportation for all days players will go home from practices at the Apple Valley and Rosemount community centers.
The district has allocated $171,000 for career development shuttles all school days among the high schools. The district cannot guarantee shuttle service for all career development courses but staff will schedule to accommodate as many requests for transportation as possible.
The remaining $250,000 will be used as allocations for transportation funding at secondary schools. The money will be given to middle and high schools to provide transportation to and from some away contests, according to the presentation.
Matt Percival, Eastview High School assistant principal for curriculum and athletics, said a formula has been created to divvy up funds among the schools based on the number of activities, number of participants, number of teams a school has, number of away contests the school participates in and actual overall school enrollment. The formula is based on real, hard data from the previous school year.
Percival said with the $250,000 each high school could get between $38,000 and $43,000 and each middle school could get between $12,000 and $16,000 for the transportation allocation.
“Those dollars would be discretionary to the building principal to put in a transportation code to be used for transportation. They’re not going to be used for normal things,” he said.
The transportation allocation would be used to benefit all school-subsidized teams at secondary schools including athletic teams and arts groups such as one act plays, speech and debate, instrumental and vocal music.
“One-thousand dollars goes a long way in some of those budgets,” Percival said.
School Board Member Art Coulson said he likes that district staff members are being flexible and using data for the recommendations.
“We know this is going to drive participation for people who are not right now because they don’t have the opportunity. Now, next year these numbers are all going to change,” he said.
Percival said the committee took into account that transportation costs will likely rise from year to year, so it built in not spending the entire $1 million right away.
“We want to stay within what we budgeted,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
