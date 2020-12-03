Some high school students in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District may be able to enroll in an infectious disease and public health course next school year.
That’s one example of a new course students can choose from if proposed changes and additions to middle school and high school class offerings get final School Board approval.
Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen outlined the proposed changes for the 2021-22 school year to the board on Nov. 9. Board Chair Jackie Magnuson said the item is expected to come back before the board for a vote at its Dec. 14 meeting.
“Our course revisions each year reflect the story of what is happening in education at the local, state and national levels. Many factors shape the proposed course changes each year,” Troen said.
Each course goes through a thorough review process before approval. The process includes the involvement of teachers, principals, the teaching and learning department and review by the superintendent’s cabinet before a final vote by the School Board, Troen said.
Troen said academic content standards developed at the state level through the Minnesota Department of Education, college and career readiness, specialized programs, and student interest and need can all affect changes to existing courses.
Sometimes courses are slightly restructured or renamed to better reflect course content or course standards. For college and career readiness, shifting trends in the career marketplace and the demands of post-secondary education can both have an impact. District 196 students have several chances to earn college credit while in school through College in the Schools, Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, Troen said.
“These courses have helped parents and our district save substantial tuition dollars, and our students benefit by being college ready,” he said. “And we continue to seek ways to increase these types of course offerings throughout our high schools.”
Middle school
Three changes are being considered for the middle school level, according to School Board documents.
All of the changes would be at Falcon Ridge Middle School. The school would get two new courses: Renewable Energy for a Better Future and Designing for a Better World.
A replicated course coming to the school would be Programming and Robotics.
High school
According to School Board documents, several changes are proposed for the high school level.
For Apple Valley High School:
• New courses would be Dance+Cardio Mixx and College in the Schools – an Interdisciplinary Look at the Family in Multicultural America
• Replicated courses would FIT Cooking; AP Music Theory and Fast-Paced Intermediate Algebra.
• A renamed course would be EL Citizenship and Government (previously EL Civics).
For Eastview High School:
• New courses would be Digital Art and Design 2 and CIS Mandarin Chinese 4.
• A renamed course would be Digital Art and Design 1 (previously Digital Art and Design).
For Rosemount High School:
• New courses would be Art and Social Change and Infectious Disease and Public Health.
• A renamed course would be 1141 Build Your Own Game and Sports Equipment (previously 1141 Build Your Own Sports Equipment).
• A dropped course would be 0948 Forensics and the Science of Crime.
For the School of Environmental Studies:
• New courses would be Green Literacy: Buildings and Infrastructure; Outdoor Learning (and Adventure); Environmental Justice and Youth Action, and A Review of Civil Rights: From Reconstruction to Present.
There are no course changes proposed for Eagan High School.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
