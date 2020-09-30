Teachers, principals update board on working with the new plan
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District has lived with its hybrid learning plan for about two weeks. School officials say there have been positives but there still some challenges.
The School Board heard an update at the Sept. 28 meeting on how the return to school since Sept. 14 has gone for teachers, students and administrators at the elementary and secondary levels.
The topic was the main theme of public comment.
Valley Middle School teacher Richard Bettini described what it’s been like teaching with the hybrid model. He said it’s been great having students back in the classroom, but at the same time many students are at home asking questions and needing answers along with engaging with their teacher.
“The problem is we can’t do both. And teachers are left at an emotional and existential crossroads where we have to let something go,” he said. “It’s an untenable situation that in the first three days of school we knew was not going to work. I saw levels of stress in my colleagues that I’ve never seen before.”
Valley Middle School teacher Tom Gallaher said many of the distance learning students are working on their assignments in the morning because of family responsibilities they have in the afternoon. But teachers don’t have the availability or the flexibility to provide help with students’ school work in a timely manner. The hybrid model is not equitable, especially to distance learning students, he added.
“If this district is truly committed to providing an equitable school experience, we need a model where students learning from home on a daily basis can access their teachers throughout the school day, not just at the end of the day when students need to move on to their family responsibilities or co-curricular activities,” he said.
Diamond Path Elementary parent Marcus Johnson asked the board if the district has a “game plan” to allow elementary students back in school full time. He said based on the county’s COVID-19 case rate posted on Sept. 24, that elementary students should be in school full time.
“Our son does not enjoy learning remotely due to the fact that he isn’t with other students for socialization and it’s difficult for us to do our work when our son needs constant help with school lessons and technology issues,” Johnson said.
During the back to school presentation, Kate Schmidt, president of Dakota County United Educators, said DCUE members worked with the district on the hybrid learning plan, which was “created with a lot of thought, a lot of input and research” to give students the best possible experience with the health restrictions in place.
They are finding the plans on paper don’t always match reality. The hybrid model underestimated the amount of planning and teachers are required to educate and provide feedback to students in person and online, Schmidt said. Other challenges include a substitute teacher shortage that require administrators and teachers to cover for other teachers who are unable to be in school due to illness or quarantine. School nurses, counselors and psychologists are working long hours to support the physical and emotional needs of students, she added.
Schmidt said a team of DCUE members and district staff and administrators are working to collect feedback, review input and data to determine improvements or adjustments moving forward.
Red Pine Elementary Principal Drew Goeldner said 68 percent of elementary students are part of the hybrid model for District 196. Students at his school have done a great job adjusting to the new processes and teachers are focused on educating and supporting them through this. Students are enjoying being back in school on their days of in-person learning, he said.
About 32 percent of elementary students are in District 196 Digital Academy, the district’s full-time distance learning option. To make the program equitable, students have access to consistent devices, easy-to-access technology support from the district and there are common practices through using the Seesaw and Schoology platforms, said Nicole Garcia, Parkview Elementary principal.
Garcia said students are learning how to participate and are finding creative ways to get to know each other through daily routines they share about themselves and listen to their friends. She added she’s been fascinated by the level of engagement and learning when she’s listened to some of the virtual classroom sessions.
“Regardless of how our students have started the school year, we have had a fantastic start,” she said. “Our staff have worked really hard to put health, safety and strong instruction into practice and our students are happy to be with us whether they’re walking through the doors, or logging into their classrooms.”
At the secondary level, Rosemount Middle School Principal Eric Hansen said students and staff have been “fantastic” with wearing masks and adhering to other health and safety expectations. He added he’s proud of how teachers and students at the school have responded to the changes and they’re understanding the routines better.
Students at different grade levels went through orientation on different days in smaller groups the week before school started at Eastview High School and open houses were done virtually, said Principal Bruce Miller.
Miller noted that a high school teacher’s schedule is packed on Monday and Tuesday during the week between teaching courses for in-person and virtual lessons for digital academy students and the required office hours for both. This makes it challenging for students to get the help they need those first two days of the week.
“That’s one of the things that we need to look at and just be really cognizant of, of what we’re looking at for our teachers,” he said.
Miller said educators have learned four main things since last spring’s distance learning for all students. They narrowed the learning targets; modified their thinking about grading and assessments; enhanced their understanding and creativity with new technology and highlighted the importance of relationships.
Valley Middle School teacher Ryan Roseen said the smaller class sizes in schools have allowed him and other teachers to make more one-on-one connections with students. He said Wednesdays have been an important day for teachers for planning, collaboration with their team members and curriculum alignment.
Roseen agreed with other teacher comments about the challenge of connecting with students throughout the school day who need help. He added that teachers have worked to post more clear instructions for different lessons in response to comments they received about how learning went during the spring.
School Board Member Joel Albright said some of the board members have had the chance to visit a few of the schools in Apple Valley. He said they recognize the different challenges and they’re working on it.
“I think we’re doing the best I hope people can ... have the patience to let us work through these challenges,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.