Overall enrollment not on pace with projected growth
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s Oct. 3 enrollment count indicates the total enrollment remained relatively flat when compared to last year.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts told the School Board Monday, Oct. 10, that the total enrollment in all schools and programs sits at 29,047, a decrease of 39 students from 2021.
The annual enrollment count is typically on Oct. 1, but that date fell on a weekend this year. The enrollment report is important because it determines some of the state funding the district receives, Stotts said.
“We also use this information to determine staffing allocations and budgetary allocations to each of our schools. So it does have an impact on us financially as well as operationally.
For budgeting purposes, the district had expected total enrollment to be at 29,071 students. Stotts said the district will revise its budget to reflect the 24 fewer students.
“At least from a budgeting standpoint, we ... are very conservative when we budget and we came in pretty close to that,” he said.
The total enrollment figure, excluding Transition Plus, center-based special education and early childhood special education, is 27,353, a decrease of 202 students (0.73%) from 2021.
A more detailed breakdown of the enrollment numbers indicates that:
- Elementary enrollment decreased from 11,968 in 2021 to 11,865 in 2022;
- Middle school enrollment decreased from 6,437 in 2021 to 6,318 in 2022, and
- High school enrollment increased from 9,150 in 2021 to 9,170 in 2022.
Stotts said the district is still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district believes not all of the students who are eligible to return to the district have returned. He’s frequently questioned about whether those students are choosing private schools, charter schools or homeschooling, he added.
“We don’t have that information right now. But we should get that within the next few weeks,” he said.
Stotts noted that in the last 10 years the district consistently gains about 1,000 students who open enroll from other districts.
The district had projected that enrollment would increase by about 3,000 students in the next eight to 10 years, but current enrollment is not on pace with that expected growth, Stotts said.
“We do have a group that’s studying our facilities needs in the district. We’re definitely going to have to take this information into account and potentially revise where we thought we were going with a facility study. We think ultimately, we will see that growth in the district. It just may take longer due to the pandemic,” he said.
The district said in a news release administrators are tentatively scheduled to present recommendations on proposed facilities and equipment improvements during the School Board’s Nov. 14 regular meeting.
Stotts said kindergarten enrollments came in “pretty significantly” under what the district anticipated. The kindergarten class sizes usually run between 2,000 and 2,500 students and this year’s incoming kindergarten class was about 1,800 students.
Stotts said Hazel Reinhardt, the demographer the district works with to make longterm enrollment projections, has noticed several metro school district have also had lower kindergarten numbers than projected.
“She’s somewhat at a loss because she’s trying to figure out this pandemic effect just like everybody else is and she really doesn’t have an explanation right now for that,” he said. “She’s really looking forward to getting our private school numbers and our homeschool numbers so she can evaluate that information.”
According to the presentation, the 2022-23 district racial demographics for all students consist of 57.09% white students; 14.66% Black students; 11.41% Hispanic students; 8.4% multiracial students; 7.95% Asian; 0.38% American Indian students and 0.11% Pacific Islander.
Districtwide, 7.45% of students are English learners. Most of them are at the elementary level (11.13%), followed by high school (5.05%) and middle school (4.98%).
