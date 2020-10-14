Total numbers decreased by 215 students
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s Oct. 1 enrollment report shows that the total number of enrolled students in 2020-21 has declined slightly over last year.
The School Board heard the latest numbers at the Oct. 12 meeting. Student Information Supervisor Kim Reis said the 2020-21 total enrollment of 29,008 students is a decrease of 215 students (0.74 percent) from last year. The district had originally projected 29,693 students would be enrolled this year. It’s the first time since the 2016-17 school year that the district’s enrollment has not increased over the previous year.
If the center-based special education, early childhood special education and Transition Plus programs are excluded from the total figures, the total enrollment is 27,466, a decrease of 174 students from last year.
When looking at where the changes are happening, Reis said the high school numbers are “exactly where we thought it would be, 349 students more than last year.”
“We were 34 off of our projections of high school,” she said.
The big change came at the elementary level, with 469 fewer students being enrolled at the elementary level and this is 558 fewer than projected, Reis said.
Reis noted that early childhood students were unable to come in to get their in-person assessments done. Some parents held their children back a year for kindergarten or sought other alternatives. She added the big problem for next year is figuring out where those students will be.
“How many of these are going to come back next year? How many of them will come back at kindergarten? How many will come back as first-graders,” she said. “That’s where we’re stuck with enrollment projections right now for next year. But our big loss was between early childhood special ed and first grade. Otherwise, the other grades were pretty good.”
The presentation indicates that there are 11,921 elementary students enrolled in 2020, compared to 12,390 in 2019.
There are 6,567 middle schools students enrolled in 2020 compared to 6,621 students in 2019.
There are 8,978 students enrolled at the high school level in 2020 compared to 8,629 in 2019.
Student demographics
According to the presentation, the 2020-21 district racial demographics consist of 60 percent white students; 13.42 percent Black students; 10.5 percent Hispanic students; 8.4 percent Asian students; 7.41 percent multi-racial students; 0.41 percent American Indian students and 0.09 percent Pacific Islander.
Districtwide, 7.98 percent of students are English learners. Most of them are at the elementary school level followed by high school and middle school.
There are 1,890 English learners in the district in 2020, the same number as in 2019.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
