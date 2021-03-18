District 196 is moving forward with a permanent online learning option for families next school year.
Just over 3% of K-12 students have indicated interest in enrolling in the district’s 196Online program for fall 2021, Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen told the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board on March 8. As of that date, that means 884 students plan to enroll.
“196Online is an equitable, personalized and flexible virtual learning community, which builds relationships, continues the District 196 triple A philosophy and inspires the growth and development of all learners,” Troen said.
The new program will replace the existing 196 Digital Academy distance learning option made available to families in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Troen noted that at the beginning of the school year, about 30% of students chose 196 Digital Academy and that percentage dropped to 25% as elementary students went back to in-person learning and secondary students shifted to the hybrid learning model.
Prior to the pandemic, the district had internal conversations about starting some sort of online offering for at least high school students, according to Troen.
Troen said the district had a tight window of time for an initial enrollment period with 196Online. The district wanted to begin with that now to allow for planning and hiring of staff. The district will reach out to those families that have signed up to confirm their enrollment in May.
“A lot of families that reached out to us during this window said, ‘I’m tracking this, I’m not sure. I’m waiting to see about the vaccines. Will children have the vaccine?’ So a lot of questions that we couldn’t answer, but those are just considerations,” he said.
Learning structure
Troen outlined what the structure will be at the elementary and secondary levels for how remote teaching and learning will take place in 196Online.
There will be live instruction and students will connect with teachers and classmates over Zoom at the elementary level. There will also be independent work time.
There will be a daily schedule with start and end times, morning meetings, workshops for math and literacy, along with specialists for music, art and physical education. Families will have common lunch and recess times. Students will have access to similar academic supports as their attendance area schools and there will be chances to connect with teachers during office hours, according to the presentation.
The middle and high school learning structures will have a more flexible schedule than at the elementary level. Independent work will go along with layers of live support and collaboration through a daily advisory group, bi-weekly one-to-one adviser time, academic guided groups and teacher office hours.
Middle school students will be able to enroll in elective course offerings similar to in-person classes. Band and choir will be offered online but students can also choose to participate in-person with family transportation. There will be opportunities to participate in co-curricular programs at attendance area schools and access to similar academic supports will be offered, according to the presentation.
High school students will be able to take on-level and honors or Advanced Placement English, math, science and social studies core courses. A variety of elective courses will be offered, with specialized in-person elective courses available at home high schools. The high school level will also offer the chance to take part in co-curricular activities at attendance area schools and access to similar academic supports will be offered, according to the presentation.
Troen said the district is in the process of choosing staff in phases and is continuing to work with the Minnesota Department of Education on program requirements. When one of the board members asked if the program would be available to students open enrolling from other districts, Troen said the district will explore that in the future, but the goal for the first year was to make it available to existing District 196 families.
School Board member Joel Albright said he believes an important part of the new 196Online program will be the access students will still have to participate in co-curricular activities. He added that he sees the program evolving to blur the lines between brick and mortar schools and the online school.
“We’ll be able to tailor each student’s educational opportunities to their needs and abilities, and I think the potential here is just amazing,” he said.
As the district continues putting an equity lens on what it does, the online program will give students who excel in an online environment the tools they need to succeed, Board Member Cory Johnson said.
“I think this is just a great program going forward to help those students that really did thrive in that model,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
