Change based on new CDC guidance
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials have made mask-wearing optional effective immediately.
The School Board voted 6-1 during a special March 1 meeting to approve changes to the district’s COVID-19 operational plan that follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for masks in K-12 and early education settings.
Under the amendments face masks are now optional in school buildings and on buses, though the district said it will support people who choose to continue wearing face coverings.
“The new guidance around face masks is based on a new COVID-19 Community Level tool that takes into account the severity of the disease, staffed hospital beds with COVID-19 patients and total new cases,” a district news release says.
“These numbers place communities in categories of low, medium and high. Use of face masks is optional when the community level is low or medium, and recommended when the level is high, according to the updated guidance.”
The district said the community level for Dakota County is categorized as low.
People who are returning from isolation will be recommended to wear a mask but will not be required to do so, according to the district.
Board member Bianca Virnig was the dissenting vote. Virnig, who noted she has cancer and is immunocompromised, said everyone is headed to the same destination, a pre-COVID time, but the journey to get there is different for everyone. She expressed concern for the plan’s ability to pivot should COVID-19 cases rise again.
“Because I don’t feel confident in our ability to address ramping up at this time, I have a hard time supporting it,” she said.
Board member Joel Albright said he believes now is the time to begin moving from masks, though he has struggled with the decision for weeks.
“I think it’s the right answer for now and let’s see where we’re going,” he said.
The School Board allowed community members to sign up to speak during a public comment section, with 25 names being drawn at random. Speakers were allowed two minutes each to offer remarks. The meeting got heated at different moments when a few speakers did not conclude their comments at the end of their time, but the majority of the meeting was calmer than the previous meeting on Feb. 14. During that meeting, community members’ frustrations over masks being required boiled over and audience members chanted and yelled demands during the majority of the meeting for the mandate to be removed immediately.
Some speakers thanked the board and district staff for their work through the pandemic; some offered support for removing of the mask mandate while others asked for additional mitigation efforts to be implemented if the mandate was removed. Some speakers also asked for civility in future meetings as conversations continue.
Superintendent Mary Kreger asked everyone to keep the focus on students, show “patience and grace with each other,” and continue supporting teachers and other caring adults.
“We are all here in this room tonight because we care greatly for the children in the school district. And we want what is best for them,” she said. “It has been a truly challenging two years for everyone. And understandably, people are physically emotionally exhausted from the experience.”
The district said a feedback survey will be available March 2-4. The feedback form will be shared with families and employees and made available on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state requires school districts to allow the public to give feedback on the operational plan every six months or when any major change is made, whichever comes first.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.