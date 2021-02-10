Message was sent in response to U.S. Capitol attack
Some District 196 residents were split on their views of a message that was sent to district employees the day after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Four residents spoke about the letter during public comment at the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
The letter co-signed by Superintendent Mary Kreger, School Board Chair Jackie Magnuson and Kate Schmidt, president of Dakota County United Educators, was sent to district staff Jan. 7 and reads in part:
“We are progressing through a pandemic, renewing our commitment to equity after George Floyd’s killing, and now we are processing the threat to our democracy that occurred yesterday in our nation’s capital. We witnessed white supremacy in action. This is not about politics. It is about systemic racism. It is about an affront to our democracy. As educators, we hold our democratic process sacred, close in our hearts and in our minds.
“It is our job as educators to help our students process these events. Our social studies teachers and history buffs can help us get the facts straight. But right now, our important job is to create space for staff and students to process. We know the impact of yesterday’s events in Washington, D.C. and at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul is even more personal and hurtful for people of color. Some of our staff and students of color, and others, may need to take a break from regular work activity today. Let us all make space to do so.
“We must do our very best to support one another and find the optimism in that we are capable of rising above these traumatic events to create a better school system. We can be reassured that our Congress did come together and affirm the democratic process, re-establishing hope for our future.
“Take care of yourself.
“Take care of each other.
“Take care of our students.”
Kreger said during the Feb. 8 meeting the purpose of the message was to help district staff “create space for each other and students needed to process the events of the previous day.”
Kreger added that they heard from many people outside of the district and some staff who were offended by the message. They also received feedback from other staff who “appreciated the message and found it helpful in dealing with the emotions of themselves and their students that day,” she said.
“Once again, we find ourselves in the middle of the highly polarized opinions and viewpoints expressed often on social media while we are working to meet the needs of all of our students,” she said. “I want to assure the community that the administration and School Board remain absolutely committed to each and every student and staff member in this district. We have a shared interest to provide exceptional education for all of our more than 29,000 students in District 196.”
Larry Jacobsen said he found the letter’s mention of white supremacy and systemic racism confusing and wondered what race had to do with the events at the Capitol. He called for more diversity of viewpoints in classrooms and said more conservative voices should be shared.
Pamela Keuler said the letter mentioning white supremacy and systemic racism was the writers’ personal perception and views. She added it’s not their job to tell students what to think but to teach them how to think. Parents should teach morality and family values, she added.
“Obviously your political bias is showing through this letter,” she said.
Amie Daly said a lot of people are upset by the letter because “it’s just blanketing of a lot of people, including a lot of people of color as racists.”
“I was a teacher before I had children. And if I were to have that overarching message that just talked about white supremacy as if people who have a different opinion than you are a white supremacist. I wouldn’t feel very welcome to work here,” she said. “So I would like to know what you’re going to do about it, because we’re supposed to be coming together. How are we supposed to come together with that?”
Kelly Mielke praised the letter and thanked Magnuson, Kreger and Schmidt for the message. She said white supremacy and white privilege need to be discussed in schools and teachers should be equipped for those conversations. She said the culture of abuse and oppression need to be dismantled in the education system, more teachers of color are needed.
“This is not a political conversation, but one based deeply in humanity and loving our neighbors as ourselves,” she said.
Board Member Sachin Isaacs said Kreger, Magnuson and Schmidt showed leadership and courage to send the letter.
“I just want to acknowledge publicly that I’m very grateful and thankful for your support,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.