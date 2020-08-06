Rosemount middle, high schools over capacity for space
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials are exploring options for possible attendance area changes at the secondary level.
The district has had broad conversations about the topic for about a year. In July 2019, district administrators told the School Board the district was looking at current enrollment and long-term trends and projections for space.
Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen said the most recent conversations occurred at a July 13 School Board retreat, when administrators presented enrollment and growth projections for the district’s middle and high schools. The projections were from a report conducted by demographer Hazel Reinhardt.
Reinhardt’s report indicates that Rosemount High School and Rosemount Middle School are over capacity while Scott Highlands Middle School is “at or over” capacity, so those are the areas of highest concern, Troen said. The board looked at several potential options for each school and their possible effects.
According to the report, all of the district’s high schools are projected to grow in enrollment from 2019-20 to 2024-25:
• Apple Valley High School: 1,620 to 1,735.
• Eagan High School: 1,954 to 2,129.
• Eastview High School: 2,187 to 2,221.
• Rosemount High School: 2,369 to 2,661.
• School of Environmental Studies: 342 to 420.
Troen said most of the growth is on the east and southeast portion of the district, in the Lakeville and Rosemount areas. Administration decided to focus on the secondary level for possible boundary changes because that’s where the biggest need is at this time. In recent years, space capacity needs at the elementary level have been addressed with the creation of new magnet schools, construction of additions to school buildings and the opening of East Lake Elementary.
“Before we would go before the board, would go to the community asking for a referendum for any additional space, whether it be additions or new buildings at any level, we’ve got to make sure that we’re maximizing our current space to alleviate current and expected growth until you meet those pressure points,” Troen said. “So how do we assure the community that we’re maximizing our current space as we before we go to a larger question of additional space? And so that was kind of the nature of the conversation on July 13.”
The School Board has valued attempting to keep a similar enrollment size at all of the district’s comprehensive high schools, so one school is not much larger or smaller than another along with parents’ connection with neighborhood schools and parent choice, Troen said.
“One thing the board values is if at all possible, phasing in any changes to attendance areas to allow students that are currently at school to finish their time there and also being aware of siblings,” he said.
The phased in attendance area adjustments may require consideration of offering dual transportation of siblings of students scheduled to begin the affected school year in the first year.
Troen said some of the other general strategies the district is taking to address space needs include decreasing the allowable limit of “over capacity” for specific schools by adjusting limits for open enrollment from outside the district specific buildings. The limits for intra-district transfers to specific buildings can also be tweaked. Existing space in buildings such as computer labs can be repurposed.
Troen said the board asked administrators to come back with more specific recommendations at a meeting later in August. As of Tuesday, that meeting had not yet been scheduled because district officials have been prioritizing back to school planning for the fall.
Administrators presented a preliminary time line at the July 13 retreat. In late September 2020 written communication would go to specific neighborhoods to provide information and invite families to listening sessions.
October 2020 would consist of listening sessions at each school for affected neighborhoods; site council meetings at each school and an update at School Board workshop later that month.
A first reading would come to the board at the Nov. 9 meeting. The board would be asked to vote on recommendations at the Dec. 14 meeting and letters would be sent to families regarding phase in of attendance area adjustments and dual options for transportation.
Troen said September 2021 would be the earliest any approved attendance area adjustments would occur if any receive board approval.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
