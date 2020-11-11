Officials: Pandemic throwing a ‘wrinkle’ into long-term projections
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School officials are expecting enrollment growth next school year, but they say the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing some unknowns for long-term projections.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts told the School Board Nov. 9 that the district’s enrollment committee met two weeks ago. While his presentation of its findings included a chart with 10-year projections for total enrollment, he noted that he would be focusing on next year’s expected enrollment.
“I’m really going to focus just on next year, because that is the starting point for the budget for next year. And so, with enrollments being down a little bit this year, it’s really an unusual year. It’s certainly not indicative of the trends we’ve seen in the past years,” he said. “This year kind of throws a wrinkle into everything and we’re not quite sure what to expect. Fortunately, next month, we’ll be having Hazel Reinhardt, the demographer that we work with, come to the School Board and lay out her five- and 10-year projections for the district.”
School district funding is based on student enrollment and enrollment is determined by calculating the “average daily membership” for each pupil who is enrolled any time during the school year. Stotts said for example, if a student is only enrolled in the district for half a year and they leave for the other half of the year, the district gets a half year’s credit for that student.
“So when we take our head counts on Oct. 1, that’s not necessarily going to be the same as what we’re funding funded on throughout the school year, because we do have students that come into the district and leave the district throughout the year,” he said. “So based on our current projections, we’re looking at 28,686 ADMs for the school year. That is actually down slightly from last year.”
Stotts said some families have chosen to send their students to private school because they’re in the classroom every day, while District 196 students are in school two days a week under the hybrid learning model. Others have chosen homeschooling.
The district has noticed a decrease in kindergarten enrollment. Stotts said they believe a majority of this is due to students being enrolled in other schooling options or parents opting to wait until next year to enroll their child in kindergarten.
“So we do believe we could see a significant increase in our kindergarten enrollments next year, but it is down for the current year,” he said. “Next year, we’re predicting a slight increase, 28,985 students; not as big a growth as what we’ve experienced in the past and not as big a growth as we had been projecting prior to the pandemic.”
Stotts said with the pandemic causing parents to seek other choices, this has affected elementary enrollment more than at the secondary level.
According to the presentation, kindergarten through fifth-grade enrollment for 2020-21 is at 12,451, down from last year’s 12,885. There was a slight decrease in sixth- through eighth-grade enrollment from 6,794 in 2019-20 to 6,765 in 2021.
Enrollment for grades 9-12 grew from 8,962 in 2019-20 to 9,203 in 2020-21.
“It seems like parents at the secondary level are a little more comfortable ... to continue to send their kids to school,” Stotts said.
The district’s total enrollment decreased by 0.9 percent from 2019-20 to 2020-21.
“Talking to other districts and talking with Hazel (Reinhardt), we are weathering the storm a lot better than a lot of districts are. A lot of districts are seeing anywhere from 2 to 5 percent decreases in their enrollments this year because of the pandemic and the fact that parents are choosing other options during this,” Stotts said.
Stotts said this year, the district has 1,853 kindergarten students and last year, 2,125 seniors graduated from the district. The district predicts the trend of more seniors graduating than kindergarten students coming in will continue.
Board Chair Jackie Magnuson said the data presented by Stotts and the information given by Reinhardt will help drive decisions for buildings and space needs.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.