School Board cites concerns about increases in COVID-19 case rates
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board has held off on making a decision about middle and high school returning to all in-person learning after expressing concerns about recent increases in the Dakota County COVID-19 case rates.
The School Board was presented with two options related to expanded in-person learning for secondary students during a March 18 special meeting. The options were to remain in the hybrid learning model or move to expanded in-person learning starting April 19 where students would attend school in-person four days a week and Wednesdays would remain distance learning days. Without a formal vote, board members said they wanted to take more time to see how the cases trend through spring break, which is March 22-26.
Most secondary students are currently attending school in the hybrid model, where students go to school in-person two days per week and learn remotely the other days. About one-fourth of secondary students are in the district’s full-time distance learning option, 196 Digital Academy. The state revised its guidance for secondary schools in February to allow for social distancing of 3 feet instead of 6 feet. This is one of the factors the School Board considered at the March 18 meeting.
Other considerations the board heard about included a COVID-19 variant in Dakota County and concerns from some students about missing milestone moments like graduation because of having to possibly quarantine.
Health Services Coordinator Deb Mehr told the board that as of March 18, the 14-day Dakota County case rates per 10,000 residents had increased for the past two weeks after several weeks of decline. The March 18 case rate was 25.71 while it was 25.08 on March 11, 23.31 on March 4 and 25.51 on Feb. 25.
The seven-day average was the highest since Jan. 20 and there were 151 cases as of March 18, the highest daily total since Jan. 10, Mehr said.
“The greatest increase that we’ve seen is in that 10 to 19-year-old age group and that’s the age group that we’re talking about bringing back to more in person opportunities,” she said.
School Board members have previously said they want any changes to the learning model to be sustainable and stable, by having students finish the school year without having to shift learning models again.
Director of Secondary Education Michael Bolsoni said the full in-person learning could mean more potential interruptions for students because of the lessened social distancing and more person-to-person contacts than the hybrid model.
“So we just have to I think, as a community, or maybe as a board and a district kind of decide what we value the most here, what risk we’re willing to take,” he said.
Bolsoni noted that if the data starts shifting in a more positive trend the district can “pivot fairly quickly.”
Board Member Art Coulson said he had not supported going back to in-person learning in the past, in part, because staff had to choose between not coming back to work and not being paid or returning and not being safe. He’s pleased that employees have had the chance to be vaccinated. He added he understands a lot of the community wants to bring students back but case rates are going in the “wrong direction” to decide now.
Sustainability with a learning model is critical for several reasons, Board Member Sachin Isaacs said.
“I also appreciate the value of not necessarily rushing to a date, but looking to see what brings the most stability, what gives us the chance to have our students in the classrooms for the longest period of time, and not look to perhaps other districts and say, well, they started and so on,” he said, adding this decision is not a race but about good outcomes.
Administrators were directed by the board to continue reviewing the weekly data. An update on COVID-19 and the plans for a possible return to expanded in-person learning for secondary students is expected at the April 12 regular board meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
