A District 196 committee is reviewing the district’s policies related to student behavior expectations and discipline.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board got a first look April 11 of proposed changes to the “Overview of Student Rights and Responsibilities” handbook. The document is reviewed and updated each year to comply with federal and state requirements and the school district’s own policies.
Jill Coyle, the school district’s attorney, said there are not as many proposed changes to the handbook this year as she’s seen in past years.
“I believe we’re in more of a transitional year this year. In recent years, we’ve had a number of significant changes and I think the law this year is perhaps in anticipation of having some recommendations from the committee process for the following years student rights and responsibilities,” she said.
The proposed tweaks include language changes, moving sections of text to other parts of the handbook and updating references.
Administrators said a committee was formed to provide additional outreach and input to supplement the review process.
Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Violeta Hernandez Espinosa said the district began a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in June 2018 to identify strategies aimed at better addressing disparities in suspensions for students of color and students receiving special education services.
“As this collaborative work was set to sunset last year, in September, district leadership was proactively identifying additional ways to improve our practices relating to student behavior, requiring a referral,” she said.
According to Hernandez Espinosa, the review committee’s purpose is to “examine the district’s student behavior expectations and responses, administrative regulation and make recommendations for improvement.” The committee is gathering information to ensure the regulation reflects the district’s commitment to safety, equity and achievement, she added.
The review committee’s membership includes administrators, teachers, support staff, parents and student representatives.
The district’s planning for this work began in spring 2021 and the committee began meeting monthly in December. The committee has worked to familiarize itself with district policies and reviewed district data related to suspensions and other behavior referral. The group is also conducting individual and group interviews with district stakeholders who are affected by the district’s discipline practices, said Stephanie Ochocki, student support coordinator.
If the committee determines a recommended change is needed, a draft would be provided to the superintendent’s cabinet by January 2023 and would be shared with the School Board in the spring of 2023.
Board Member Joel Albright said while the district has reviewed the discipline practices and policies for many years, he was glad to see the committee looking into it further.
“I think it’s great that we have started this committee and we’re looking at these issues that we can do a deep dive and not just once a year glance at the book saying, ‘Well, how can we change this,’ ” he said. “Let’s really look at this, find out what is the best for our students and for our schools.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
