A Rosemount-Apple-Valley-Eagan School District 196 committee is updating a facilities master plan for educational, program and enrollment needs over the next decade.
The facilities and equipment steering committee, which includes department heads, principals and representatives of Wold Architects, has been meeting since June. The group has delved into enrollment; capacity issues; elementary, secondary, special education, food service and community education needs and possible facility options.
The School Board heard an update on committee’s progress during a special Jan. 24 meeting.
The presentation included potential future facilities options the committee has discussed and narrowed from a long list, but Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said the committee was not yet looking for answers from the School Board and the options were not set recommendations.
“The board hasn’t set a referendum date or anything of that nature. All we’re doing is we’re looking into the future and saying, ‘OK, what do we see coming at us in terms of enrollments? What do we see coming at us in terms of facilities needs,’” he said. “We’re in the idea stage.”
Sal Bagley, a partner with Wold Architects, said the committee has come to a few conclusions from its work over the past seven months. These include the district not being done growing as available acreage is significant; additional facilities will be needed at all levels, which likely includes a fifth high school and that a master plan could be implemented in multiple phases. The committee’s master plan work is not done but it’s making good headway, she added.
Enrollment
The committee has found that East Lake and Rosemount elementary schools are still showing high growth but other elementary schools are showing decreases. Elementary projections are down overall from demographer Hazel Reinhardt’s projections. This could be related to the district’s 196 Online digital school option, according to the presentation.
Enrollment for middle and high schools are tracking close to Reinhardt’s projections.
The district’s total K-12 facilities capacity is expected to be 27,690 in both 2025-26 and 2030-31. By 2025-26, enrollment is projected to be between 27,690 and 29,089 students and those figures are expected to be between 28,899 and 29,959 students in 2030-31.
The attendance area changes approved by the School Board in December have “back-filled” open seats at the high school level but all four high schools are expected to be at or near capacity at the end of the four-year phase in period for the boundary adjustments. The high schools are projected to grow primarily in the Eastview and Rosemount high school attendance areas, according to the presentation.
Possible facilities options
Bagley said the committee initially brainstormed and discussed 12 ideas how the district could potentially construct or add onto facilities.
They were:
• Equal size additions at all high schools;
• Unequal sized additions at the high schools;
• Build a new Rosemount Middle school to allow the Rosemount High School to grow at the current campus;
• Build a new Rosemount High School, move Rosemount Middle School to the existing high school building and re-use the middle school building for other functions;
• An additional specialty high school like the School of Environmental Studies;
• A fifth new comprehensive high school, sized for future additions;
• A new middle school plus a new high school facility;
• Looking at a hybrid or college model;
• Expanding SES;
• An “overload capacity” high school centrally located and that could be used by any school;
• Additions at Eastview and Rosemount high schools, and
• New elementary school and middle school buildings on one campus and new middle school and high school buildings on another campus.
The committee then recommended that another specialty high school facility; looking at a hybrid or college model; expanding SES or creating a centrally located overload high school not be considered for further study.
Of the options left, the committee believes that building a new Rosemount Middle School; a new fifth high school; equal additions at Eastview and Rosemount high schools or new elementary school and middle school buildings on one campus and new middle school and high school buildings on another campus aligns most with planning values the committee is working under, according to the presentation.
The committee looked at pros and cons for those four options.
Some of the pros of building a new Rosemount Middle School include the current building being outdated and the community benefiting from a new facility; this uses existing space; could be less costly and preserves the geographic location of Rosemount High School. The cons include splitting administration and building culture; clarifying engagement; unequal size of high school buildings and those buildings being detached and continued modification of an old building that has been reused many times.
Under this scenario the district could construct two new elementary schools and a new Rosemount Middle building, put an addition onto Eastview High and use the existing Rosemount Middle building for the high school.
The pros of building a fifth new comprehensive high school include the building would be where growth is with room to build onto it; a long-term solution; avoids a mega size high school and could draw intra-district transfers or spur development. The cons include possible program offering limitations; a tough sell to the public; community interest in dividing Rosemount and possible major attendance area changes.
Under this option, the district could build two new elementary schools and additions onto Scott Highlands and Rosemount middle schools and a new high school. The district could also build a new Rosemount Middle building instead of additions onto the existing facility.
More cons than pros were identified with building equal additions at Eastview and Rosemount high schools. The cons included unequal size high schools; limited ability to expand Rosemount High and boundary adjustments being needed. The two pros were fewer attendance area boundaries and relatively equal size high schools.
With this scenario the district could build two new elementary schools and additions onto Scott Highlands and Rosemount middle schools, and Eastview and Rosemount high schools. The district could also build a new Rosemount Middle building instead of additions onto the existing middle school facility.
There were several pros identified with new elementary school and middle school buildings on one campus and new middle school and high school buildings on another campus. These included the new middle school being expandable; there would be room to grow; a long-term solution; would lead to an equal size high school in the future; avoids a mega high school and could draw intra-district transfer and spur development. The cons were it could be a tough to sell to the public and community interest in dividing the high school.
Under this option the district could build two new elementary schools a new middle school, a replacement for Rosemount Middle School and a new fifth high school.
Next steps
Officials offered no time line for when a recommendation could come back to the School Board but said the committee meetings will be ongoing and the group will continue to get guidance from the superintendent’s cabinet and feedback from the board.
Stotts said on Jan. 25 that while the committee is trying to address growth within the next five to eight years the members “don’t want to do something that’s going to tie our hands in 10 to 15 years either.”
“That’s really the challenge,” he said.
Stotts said during the Jan. 24 meeting administrators had previously suggested August 2022 to the School Board as a possible time to seek a bond referendum. However, going for a referendum may more likely happen some time in 2023.
“But just so you know that we don’t want to rush this process and August 2022 would have really been pushing things,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
